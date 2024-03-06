666
T-800
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2023
- Messages
- 1,008
- Reaction score
- 1,524
So the rules to purge is you get to pick 1 of these ultra rich and an athlete to represent you based off this.
These athletes are the most elite to ever do it and based off what I believe I've compiled a list.
In this purge the ultra rich person is tied to a tree and the athlete is 10 feet away. What combination do you choose?
Introducing the 1%:
A) Zuckerberg
B) Musk
C) Bezos
Athletes and ammo:
A) Sam Groth fastest tennis serve ever 263 km/hr he gets 500 tennis balls.
B) Ronny Heberson has fastest recorded soccer kick at 210 km/hr. He gets 450 soccer balls.
C) Justin Tucker has the longest field goal record in the NFL at 66 yards. He gets 300 footballs.
D) Tiger woods has a longest reported drive of 498 yards and great accuracy. He gets 50 balls.
E) Zdeno Chara has the fastest Slapshot recorded at 178 km/hr. He gets 20 hockey pucks.
F) Brock Lesnar could probably throw a bowling ball pretty hard. He gets 10 bowling balls.
I'm going to go with A and A. I know it's a risk but I truly think he could put Zuckerberg out before ball 400.
