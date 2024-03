So the rules to purge is you get to pick 1 of these ultra rich and an athlete to represent you based off this.These athletes are the most elite to ever do it and based off what I believe I've compiled a list.In this purge the ultra rich person is tied to a tree and the athlete is 10 feet away. What combination do you choose?Introducing the 1%:A) Zuckerberg B) MuskC) BezosAthletes and ammo:A) Sam Groth fastest tennis serve ever 263 km/hr he gets 500 tennis balls.B) Ronny Heberson has fastest recorded soccer kick at 210 km/hr. He gets 450 soccer balls.C) Justin Tucker has the longest field goal record in the NFL at 66 yards. He gets 300 footballs.D) Tiger woods has a longest reported drive of 498 yards and great accuracy. He gets 50 balls.E) Zdeno Chara has the fastest Slapshot recorded at 178 km/hr. He gets 20 hockey pucks.F) Brock Lesnar could probably throw a bowling ball pretty hard. He gets 10 bowling balls.I'm going to go with A and A. I know it's a risk but I truly think he could put Zuckerberg out before ball 400.