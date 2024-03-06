Movies WWYD Purge: Sports edition.

666

666

T-800
@Green
Joined
Dec 25, 2023
Messages
1,008
Reaction score
1,524
So the rules to purge is you get to pick 1 of these ultra rich and an athlete to represent you based off this.

These athletes are the most elite to ever do it and based off what I believe I've compiled a list.

In this purge the ultra rich person is tied to a tree and the athlete is 10 feet away. What combination do you choose?

Introducing the 1%:

A) Zuckerbergmark-zuckerberg-mega689490-001-1595343659.jpg

B) Musk
Elon_Musk_Colorado_2022_(cropped2) (1).jpg

C) Bezos
Jeff-Bezos-2017.jpg

Athletes and ammo:

A) Sam Groth fastest tennis serve ever 263 km/hr he gets 500 tennis balls.
groth-287x465.jpg

B) Ronny Heberson has fastest recorded soccer kick at 210 km/hr. He gets 450 soccer balls.
58123.jpg

C) Justin Tucker has the longest field goal record in the NFL at 66 yards. He gets 300 footballs.
1235526693.0.jpg

D) Tiger woods has a longest reported drive of 498 yards and great accuracy. He gets 50 balls.
tiger-woods-scaled-e1708122481867.jpg

E) Zdeno Chara has the fastest Slapshot recorded at 178 km/hr. He gets 20 hockey pucks.
zdeno-chara-forever-youngjpg.jpg

F) Brock Lesnar could probably throw a bowling ball pretty hard. He gets 10 bowling balls.
ec5bd-17095836739810-1920.jpg

I'm going to go with A and A. I know it's a risk but I truly think he could put Zuckerberg out before ball 400.
 
Bad examples of people to target.

Being rich by itself isn't necessarily evil or malicious.

Perhaps better choices would be people such as

Bill Gates

who is releasing hoardes of scientifically manipulated mosquitoes and publicly proclaiming his desires to LOWER the world population by billions of people.

Klaus Schwab

who wants the world to eat bugs.

George Soros

who is spending billions to bribe politicians and judges and send criminals across boarders to create chaos from which he can then attempt to enforce global "socialism"
(actually oligarchy tyranny)


Now if they were the choices, the athletes can go home, I would gladly beat them to death with my bare hands.
 
I'll pick jacked TRT to the max post Oz Jeff "schillinger" Bezos and the guy that can take a shark to suplex city. Brock can probably kill 3 people with each bowling ball

https%3A%2F%2Fhypebeast.com%2Fimage%2F2017%2F07%2Fjeff-bezos-amazon-worlds-richest-person-0.jpg

brock-lesnar-f5shark.gif



Edit: you are asking the athletes to kill the billionaires? That's just overkill.
 
Bezos and the QB. We will go in Bezos yacht with a hooked up submarine. We will be hooked with assault weapons and bitches.
 
I’ve never seen The Purge,

What are we doing here? Using an athlete to kill a Billionaire…correct?
 
