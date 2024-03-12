WWYD: eat edition.

Still not sure if this is a mistake yet.. I made chili and it filled my slow cooker to the brim.

IMG_20240312_073109.jpg

I ordered on doordash and these are the ingredients I threw in there:

Screenshot_20240312_073409_com.dd.doordash.jpg

The Tuna is not in the meal I eat it straight from the can. It does have the following additional ingredients however:

A can of crushed tomatoes, 1 pound of ground beef and 2 bratwurst sausages.

I've seasoned it with chili powder, basil, garlic powder, black pepper, chili flakes, cumin and bay leaves..

i fear I may have overdone it. Would you eat my Chili? I'm scared.
 

zapataxiv said:
yea ngl I would fish out the brauts

otherwise though I'd be blastin @Zer 's album while driving to a fast food joint
You have forgotten the face of your father.

just-bleed.gif

Edit: The braust I peeled the skin off and mixed it in so fishing is a no go.
 
Why wouldn't you eat it? You went through all that trouble to make it.
 
I'd at least try it. Certainly better than some of the culinary abominations I've seen posted on here.
 
Sorry man but I stopped reading after chick peas. Why the hell are you putting chick peas in chili?
 
Kevin knows what to do with that chili.

office.gif
 
