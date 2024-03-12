WWYD: eat edition.

666
T-800
@Green
Dec 25, 2023
1,067
1,614
Still not sure if this is a mistake yet.. I made chili and it filled my slow cooker to the brim.
I ordered on doordash and these are the ingredients I threw in there:
The Tuna is not in the meal I eat it straight from the can. It does have the following additional ingredients however:
A can of crushed tomatoes, 1 pound of ground beef and 2 bratwurst sausages.
I've seasoned it with chili powder, basil, garlic powder, black pepper, chili flakes, cumin and bay leaves..
i fear I may have overdone it. Would you eat my Chili? I'm scared.
