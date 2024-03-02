WWYD: cruise ship edition?

666

666

T-800
@Green
Joined
Dec 25, 2023
Messages
984
Reaction score
1,466
I believe I made a thread like this before but this one is in a different context.

I'm set to win 2 million on the fights tomorrow.

Would you drop everything and go on a week long cruise starting Monday? All expenses will be paid also 2 females to every sherdog.
 
Watch your land legs! I only did one around The Caribbean for a week and I didn't get my land legs for a fortnight. Iwon't ask who's fighting or the fake bet ;)
 
  • Angry
Reactions: 666
666 said:
I believe I made a thread like this before but this one is in a different context.

I'm set to win 2 million on the fights tomorrow.

Would you drop everything and go on a week long cruise starting Monday? All expenses will be paid also 2 females to every sherdog.
Click to expand...
Let's collect all the STDs known and unknown to man.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 666
666 said:
You officially don't get to come on the boat.
Click to expand...
Better off liberals ruin everything anyway. Have fun if you do get to go on one bro. I been out on the ocean in my boats many times. Never went further than 6 or 7 miles out tho to the first wreck here to dive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,878
Messages
55,173,208
Members
174,654
Latest member
BCDRO

Share this page

Back
Top