I talked to a plumber at work and he told me he installed a sink in his bedroom next to the bed. Guy has running water next to his bed.



I can't wrap my mind around this but he has a wife. It made me think of what my optimal bedroom setup would be with a potential future wife.



I would choose a king sized bed on the left, queen size on the right, a nightstand next to each and a sink and urinal in between.



My logic for this first of all is you can go 3 weeks without food but only 3 days without water and if you drink water you will have to urinate and you don't want to piss on the floor.



As for the two beds I'm not much of a cuddler so after the deed my wife goes to sleep in the queen sized bed as I'm satisfied and spread eagle on my Californian King sized.



Then I go piss in the sink. Does anyone have any great bedroom layout ideas that might enhance or may be better than mine? This is a recent thought so I'm open to suggestions.