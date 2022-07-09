WWE's Vince McMahon reportedly paid more than $12 million to 4 women in exchange for silence

The Eagle

The Eagle

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 23, 2018
Messages
5,282
Reaction score
6,495
Longtime World Wrestling Entertainment chief Vince McMahon paid over $12 million in hush money to four women in hopes of keeping them quiet about possible sexual misconduct, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday.

All four women had ties to WWE and their deals came with non-disclosure agreements, barring them from discussing their relationships with the 76-year-old pro wrestling icon, according to the Journal.


The Journal cited legal documents it has reviewed and interviews with people familiar with the pacts, which it says stretch back 16 years and involve payouts of $7.5 million, $3 million, $1 million and around $1 million. NBC News has not seen the documents cited or independently verified the agreements.

Just three weeks ago, WWE announced that McMahon had stepped back from his leadership responsibilities as the company investigates misconduct claims against him.

stacy-keibler-stacy.gif

WarlikeAffectionateAntarcticfurseal-size_restricted.gif


vince-mcmahon-women.gif
 
The Eagle said:
Longtime World Wrestling Entertainment chief Vince McMahon paid over $12 million in hush money to four women in hopes of keeping them quiet about possible sexual misconduct, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday.

All four women had ties to WWE and their deals came with non-disclosure agreements, barring them from discussing their relationships with the 76-year-old pro wrestling icon, according to the Journal.


The Journal cited legal documents it has reviewed and interviews with people familiar with the pacts, which it says stretch back 16 years and involve payouts of $7.5 million, $3 million, $1 million and around $1 million. NBC News has not seen the documents cited or independently verified the agreements.

Just three weeks ago, WWE announced that McMahon had stepped back from his leadership responsibilities as the company investigates misconduct claims against him.

stacy-keibler-stacy.gif

WarlikeAffectionateAntarcticfurseal-size_restricted.gif


vince-mcmahon-women.gif
Click to expand...
I’m not surprised. I remember they even had storylines about him being a cheat and being a womanizer when I used to watch WWE. Life imitates art.

On a side not. Stacy Keibler was one of the hottest women alive during that time. God damn!
 
I wanna see the one who got 7.5M. She has to be special.

candice-michelle-seduce.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

David Street
WWE Shareholders File Lawsuit Alleging Merger With UFC Was "Sham Sales Process" That Left Out Other Bidders
Replies
9
Views
853
David Street
David Street
LeonardoBjj
International Women working in Antarctica say they were left to fend for themselves against sexual harassers
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
Ichibanner
Ichibanner

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,185
Messages
54,982,705
Members
174,538
Latest member
Sheri

Share this page

Back
Top