The hype for UFC 300 is non-existent. The event needs Brock cause right now no one cares. The card has no cohesiveness and doesn’t build to any sort of crescendo. It’s just a bunch of random fights they had to scrap together because the UFC was desperate.



WWE puts on the fights fans want to see. The fanbase is a lot more enthusiastic and knowledgeable and the athletes are superior to MMA fighters. The matches are built up correctly and almost always deliver and the company is great at building hype.