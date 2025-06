WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Taco Saturday?

I have no idea who some of these people are, so the predictions I'm about to make are 100% guaranteed or your money back.



AAA Mega Championship - I've seen Vikingo before, and honestly not really impressed. Does some great moves that take forever to set up and he seems to botch quite a bit. Chad is a modern-day Kurt Angle (without the perc addiction and titles). He can do anything you want, except be 6' 2". In a shock to absolutely nobody, Vikingo just took the title off of everyone's favorite Alberto del Rio - I mean Patron. I don't see him losing it this soon. - Vikingo retains.



NXT North American Championship - Now these guys I've seen a lot of (for the most part). Page just won the NA title from Ricky Starks, whoops - Saints. Je'Von is amazing and has had a great feud with Page already. Fenix is doing his thing on Smackdown after just having arrived from that other place. Laredo Kid is a lot like Vikingo in he does some cool stuff but takes forever to do (and likes to botch as seen this past Tuesday). Unlike the AAA title match, I see the recent winner of said title actually losing this time (Expect Page to be on the main roster soon). Je'Von is ready to take the next step. Evans wins the NA Title.



Women's tag team match - I've seen half of the women in this match - one of those is amazing and the other one sucks. You can guess which is which. Stephanie is pulling double duty today and this is a great way to get her on both cards and still keep her from being over extended (that MitB match is gonna be LIT). I'm not familiar at all with the AAA women, but they are supposed to be good (?). I can't really see Stephanie losing here, but if they do, Lola takes the pin (she sucks). - Stephanie and Lola win.



LDF vs People - Only know the WWE guys here, but I have heard that the AAA team are all fun to watch. I think this could be the match of the afternoon if what I've heard about them is true. I think AAA wins this one.



LWO vs People - This one I have seen a little bit of Octagon Jr and Aero Star. I have no idea who Mr Iguana is, but I'm already a fan. This is another one I think AAA wins.



I have a feeling all of these matches outside of the women's tag match are going to be really good to great. And who knows, maybe Vaquer can drag Lola to a decent match.