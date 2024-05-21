WWE -> UFC Crossovers are done

MetaIIica

MetaIIica

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 14, 2019
Messages
389
Reaction score
988
The only person from WWE who successfully transitioned to UFC and won a title was Brock Lesnar, who was also on steroids. Brock got exposed against higher level competition and people his size or bigger. The skill ceiling is even higher now than in 2008, for instance if “Prime” Brock Lesnar fought now he would lose to every single heavyweight in top 15. The mountain is much higher to climb and I don’t think we will see WWE guys being able to transition, marking the death of the WWE to UFC Promotions.
 
MetaIIica said:
The only person from WWE who successfully transitioned to UFC and won a title was Brock Lesnar, who was also on steroids. Brock got exposed against higher level competition and people his size or bigger. The skill ceiling is even higher now than in 2008, for instance if “Prime” Brock Lesnar fought now he would lose to every single heavyweight in top 15. The mountain is much higher to climb and I don’t think we will see WWE guys being able to transition, marking the death of the WWE to UFC Promotions.
Click to expand...
But the crossover can go the other way, and the once in a humankind athlete already proved to us that you could be both UFC champ and WWE champ

NINTCHDBPICT000449932974.jpg
 
Guys like Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, would have probably excelled in MMA if they chose to pursue it. I’m sure they just felt they would make more money in the WWE…
 
bng said:
kbabib was lucky enough not to meet true best wrestler in the world canadian crippler rabid wolverine chris benoit
Click to expand...

Khabib vs Spike Dudley would have been epic. Spike can take an unreal amount of punishment and that man never stops.
 
JakePaulMMA said:
Khabib vs Spike Dudley would have been epic. Spike can take an unreal amount of punishment and that man never stops.
Click to expand...
im afraid mr.khabib wont be able to show anything he got since he would be put through the table inside first couple of mins by some military themed rednecks from around the corner
123.jpg

@triplehofficialwwe make it happen
 
It does seem to be going more the other direction recently, the WWE using ex MMA fighters for some credibility.

I mean that in itself isnt new, it happened way back with people like Ken and Frye plus has always been popular in Japan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,640
Messages
55,577,059
Members
174,827
Latest member
JonSable

Share this page

Back
Top