WWE SNME 5-24-25: Saturday night's alright for fighting.

My picks for tonight.



Cena vs R-Truth - Call me crazy but I could see Truth winning this since the title isn't on the line. Cena could then destroy Truth after the match is over and Cody can come out and make the save. Kidding - Cena wins LOL.



Priest vs McIntyre - They are gonna fuck Drew over I just know it and it'll piss me off. Priest wins.



Punk/Zayn vs Seth/Bron - I think we get our 3rd man to go with Seth and Bron, and I think they are in the match already. Zayn turns on Punk and Seth/Bron stand tall.



Uso vs Paul - I can't see them taking the title off of Jey on free TV (although that would a hell of a way for WWE to get more hype for these), and I don't see money in Paul vs Gunther. Jey is the safe bet here to retain.



Vega vs Green - The universe has a chance to correct a major injustice and give Chelsea back the title she never should have lost, and I think it happens. Green becomes the fist 2x US Champion!