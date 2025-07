Here come some more predictions:



Solo vs Uso - JImmy is the forgotten Bloodline member, and rightfully so. I'm expecting the usual shenanigans and the MFT's getting involved with a special appearance from Jacob and maybe even Jey. In the end we know how this goes. Solo retains (he might lose by DQ though).



Drew vs Randy - This could have been just a straight up slobberknocker, but then they added Jelly Roll (and you know Logan Paul is getting involved). This feels like a double DQ or no contest type of finish with this just setting up something for Summer Slam. Twist my arm and I think Drew wins with Randy slowly slipping further down the heel path.



Knight vs Rollins - I'm looking forward to this one. There are so many ways this can unfold and I'm really not sure how this ends. I can count on Bron and Bronson getting involved for sure, but who if anyone helps out LA?? We might be getting a repeat of the greatest cash in ever with Seth losing this match and then cashing in later in the evening. Picking Knight here.



Gunther vs Goldberg - Over/under for this match is much like my sex life, 3 minutes if you're lucky. If it goes over 5 this could get really ugly, and we might see Goldberg die in the ring. I think (unfortunately) that Goldberg wins, but maybe not the title.