WWE: RAW on Netflix Debut Live Discussion

TheMadThinker
...
@purple
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2017
- Messages
- 2,080
- Reaction score
- 1,937
Don't miss the Historic premiere of Raw on Netflix, this Monday at 8 p.m. ET live nationwide!
CM Punk goes to war against Seth "Freakin" Rollins
Roman Reigns to engage in Tribal Combat against Solo Sikoa
Liv Morgan to defend her title against Rhea Ripley
Jey Uso looks to take down Drew McIntyre
John Cena marks first stop of Farewell Tour on the Raw on Netflix Premiere
@Kowboy On Sherdog @PRIDEWASBETTER @Oku Please and thank you in advance.