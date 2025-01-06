WWE: RAW on Netflix Debut Live Discussion

TheMadThinker

TheMadThinker

Joined
Feb 4, 2017
Messages
2,080
Reaction score
1,937
Don't miss the Historic premiere of Raw on Netflix, this Monday at 8 p.m. ET live nationwide!

CM Punk goes to war against Seth "Freakin" Rollins​

1736195218296.png

Roman Reigns to engage in Tribal Combat against Solo Sikoa​


1736195351087.png

Liv Morgan to defend her title against Rhea Ripley​


1736195432770.png

Jey Uso looks to take down Drew McIntyre​


1736195531755.png

John Cena marks first stop of Farewell Tour on the Raw on Netflix Premiere​


1736195703800.png

@Kowboy On Sherdog @PRIDEWASBETTER @Oku Please and thank you in advance.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Oku
Sycho Sid said:
Me too. Maybe they changed it so they don't over do the hard-core stuff with that and Tribal rules
Click to expand...

That's possible. That would be a lot, but it's never stopped them before. Should've made it HIAC and have it like Shawn and Taker... except there's nobody to save Liv.
 
Well, I just re subscribed to Netflix after 6 years. They don't even have a WWE tab or heading.

Netflix needs to Acknowledge WWE.
 
