WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2025: DOUBLE DUTY!

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2025
RUINING WRESTLING ONE MATCH AT A TIME
SATURDAY JUNE 6TH, 2025
7PM ET/5 PM PT
ONLY ON PEACOCK (NETFLIX IN 3RD WORLD COUNTRIES)
20250526_MITB_Match_MensTag_16x9_Date--7158a5464f07db137a23b8c1ec3d4311.jpg


TAG TEAM GRUDGE MATCH
JOHN CENA (C) & LOGAN PAUL
VS
CODY RHODES & JEY USO (C)

20250602_MITB25_Qualifies_MensCard--249a444b1986dcbb1f7236d15e3d0f2b.jpg


MEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK
LA KNIGHT (YEAH!)
VS
SETH ROLLINS
VS
SOLO SIKOA
VS
EL GRANDE AMERICANO
VS
ANDRADE

20250602_MITB25_Qualifies_WomensCard--621c16a38e0b9c3b449ad12f6cae9f89.jpg


WOMEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK
STEPHANIE VAQUER
VS
GIULIA
VS
RHEA RIPLEY
VS
ROXANNE PEREZ
VS
ALEXA BLISS
VS
NAOMI

20250526_MITB_Match_WomensIC_16x9_Date--2b130871358b5521faddbe71345fbbe9.jpg


WOMEN'S INTERCONTINETAL CHAMPIONSHIP
LYRA VALKYRIA (C)
VS
BECKY LYNCH


LATE ADDITION IC TITLE MATCH
DIRTY DOMINIC MYSTERIO (C)
VS
OCTAGON JR


I believe this is the least amount of matches a ple has had with only 4 there are usually 5.
 
Ok, guess what time it is???? That's right, time for everyone's favorite thing - my predictions!!!

Women's IC title - Let's move on from this already please. Lyra still hasn't clicked, and Becky is starting to get go away heat with me. The stipulations are a... something. If Becky wins, Lyra has to raise her hand. If Lyra wins, Becky can't challenge her for the title again. Ok, then. Yay? - Becky wins setting up a match with Bayley at the women's PLE.

Cena/Paul vs Cody/Jey - I'm enjoying Cena's heel turn, and I know I might be in the minority. Paul is a great heel. Cody is over but seems a bit flat all things considered. Jey is over and has a horrible spear. I'm sensing that something is happening here, but I can't figure out what. Maybe the Rock showing up? Cash in? - Heels prevail, further ruining wrestling.

Men's MitB - Expect some hard-hitting action and lots of outside interference.
Andrade - Sorry you have no chance, and your spot should have gone to Melo.
Penta -You have only a slightly better chance than Andrade, but I expect you to show out.
El Grande Americano - You are my Darkhorse here. I could see some fun things if you win the briefcase.
Solo - It's possible you could win with help from JC and/or Jacob, but I'm thinking Jacob is more likely to cost you the briefcase.
LA Knight - Third time is the charm they say, but is it? I'm not a big fan of a face having the case (see what I did there??).
Seth - All signs point to you winning. Which means you won't. Punk, Jey, Sami, and or Roman will get involved keeping you from the case.
Pick - LA Knight (YEAH!)

Women's MitB - This is probably going to be MOTN. I expect big things from all the new call ups, and Mami makes for a cool different dynamic in the match. How does it look for each lady (and Naomi)?
Alexa - You've won before, and it wouldn't totally shock me if you won, but I see a program with Flair in your future and not a briefcase.
Naomi - Ewww. No. Although I could see you getting the case to piss me off, and it does fit with your new character.
Giulia - You're going to look strong here, but you're not winning. You will be the US champ before too long though.
Rhea - You don't need the briefcase to get a title shot, you're Mami! I think you lose here and start down the heel path.
Stephanie - Pulling double duty, and the second match being a MitB ladder match??? You're a true workhorse and big things are coming your way, but not the case in this case (see, I did fun things with words again!).
Roxanne - Worthless might actually become worthwhile with the briefcase. I actually think that her character would fit carrying the case the best out of all the women. But, we've already seen this movie before with the Judgement day.
Pick - Honestly this one I have no clue. All the women would be good choices. I'm going with... Naomi (You have NO idea how much I hated typing that).
 
I believe this is the least amount of matches a ple has had with only 4 there are usually 5.
True, but both MitB matches are going to be around 30-40 minutes - not including the entrance, and the entrance in the tag match for Jey will be 10 minutes on its own, with Cody's being about the same.

There is also a roooooomer going around that TKO wants the card finished before the UFC main card starts.
 
