News WWE holding event at the APEX

13Seconds said:
As if real fighting at the apex wasn't awkward enough. Sounds bad in theory.
It's NXT. They usually record TV tapings in small venues with about 150 fans. This shouldn't be much different. I'm sure it will be free or the tickets will be much cheaper than what the UFC charges for the APEX FN cards.
 
STAY GOLD said:
It's NXT. They usually record TV tapings in small venues with about 150 fans. This shouldn't be much different. I'm sure it will be free or the tickets will be much cheaper than what the UFC charges for the APEX FN cards.
I've been complaining about FN tickets for so long. Criminal what they charge when you used to be able to get into those fights for $100 easily pre Apex.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
I've been complaining about FN tickets for so long. Criminal what they charge when you used to be able to get into those fights for $100 easily pre Apex.
Yeah. It's over $1,000 to get into the APEX which is ridiculously overpriced.
 
