News WWE Has Officially Acquired AAA

BY MATT BLACK
Ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE announced that they have officially acquired AAA.

Those who expected an uneventful kickoff show for WrestleMania 41 night one got quite the surprise this evening as Triple H announced that WWE had officially acquired AAA.

It was reported by WrestleVotes earlier this afternoon that a Worlds Collide event between WWE NXT and AAA was happening later this summer. The news surrounding this event turned out to be much bigger than anyone could have imagined.

One of the most popular AAA wrestlers in recent memory, El Hijo del Vikingo, was on hand for the announcement. As were multiple WWE Superstars who have all honed their craft in AAA.

You can check out the complete announcement in the embedded video below:



This is obviously a breaking story, and more news regarding this acquisition should be incoming this weekend.

More from Triple H regarding this announcement​

UPDATE: Triple H took to social media following the announcement to state the following about the acquisition of AAA, tweeting out:

“A partnership that will benefit the entire world of sports-entertainment. @luchalibreaaa has been a cultural mainstay in Mexico and the home to many @WWE Superstars. This partnership will guarantee that AAA remains the premier destination for wrestling in Mexico. A special thank you as well to Patrick Dooley & Kevin Rohnke from @TKOGrp for helping to make this possible. Get ready for these two worlds to collide soon… The future flies here *Flame emoji,*” Triple H said in a post.

https://www.wrestlezone.com/news/1555203-wwe-has-officially-acquired-aaa
 
As a big time Lucha Libre fan, this is legit horrible news, there is not one single promotion ever in the history of the past 40 years that WWE acquired or even worked with that was made better or even allowed to exist for very long afterwards, this will be no different
RIP AAA , thankfully CMLL is on fire right now so I got one major promotion left to enjoy
 
Pittie Petey said:
As a big time Lucha Libre fan, this is legit horrible news, there is not one single promotion ever in the history of the past 40 years that WWE acquired or even worked with that was made better or even allowed to exist for very long afterwards, this will be no different
RIP AAA , thankfully CMLL is on fire right now so I got one major promotion left to enjoy
ECW was fire!

ZOMBIE! ZOMBIE! ZOMBIE!
 
I remember Vince was gonna buy CMLL but CMLL wanted to sell their arenas as part of the deal: México, Coliseo, Puebla and Guadalajara. Vince backed out as he had no need of those arenas. (TKO could have used those arenas MMA matches in them too). But now that CMLL has reached new audiences partnering with RevPro, MLW Fusion & AEW not sure the Lutteroth family would consider selling anymore.

(AAA) Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Commonly referred to as simply AAA (pronounced "triple A" (yep like Triple H); an abbreviation of its original name Asistencia, Asesoría y Administración de Espectáculos, lit. 'Attendance, Advisory, and Administration of Spectacles') is a Mexican Lucha Libre (professional wrestling) promotion based in Mexico City, Mexico. It was founded in 1992, when Antonio Peña broke away from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) to set up his own promotion to have more creative freedom. For awhile it was doing better then CMLL but has had serious down loss of popularity.

I think WWE will keep AAA not destroy the promotion these days many platforms/channels want WWE promotions/branches NXT, Smackdown, RAW...AAA...
 
David Street said:
I remember Vince was gonna buy CMLL but CMLL wanted to sell their arenas as part of the deal: México, Coliseo, Puebla and Guadalajara. Vince backed out as he had no need of those arenas, but TKO could of used those arenas. But now that CMLL has reached new audiences partnering with RevPro & AEW not sure the Lutteroth family would consider selling anymore.

(AAA) Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Commonly referred to as simply AAA (pronounced "triple A" (yep like Triple H); an abbreviation of its original name Asistencia, Asesoría y Administración de Espectáculos, lit. 'Attendance, Advisory, and Administration of Spectacles') is a Mexican Lucha Libre (professional wrestling) promotion based in Mexico City, Mexico. It was founded in 1992, when Antonio Peña broke away from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) to set up his own promotion to have more creative freedom. For awhile it was doing better then CMLL but has had serious down loss of popularity.

I think WWE will keep AAA not destroy the promotion these days many platforms/channels want WWE promotions/branches NXT, Smackdown, RAW...AAA...
They may keep the name but they have no idea how to book Lucha Libre for Mexican fans, the spirit of the promotion will be crushed as it gets turned into just another training school putting out the WWE's version of bland, homogenized, slick, overproduced soulless corporate wrestling, with Taco Bell as a sponsor
 
