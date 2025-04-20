LeonardoBjj
BY MATT BLACK
Ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE announced that they have officially acquired AAA.
Those who expected an uneventful kickoff show for WrestleMania 41 night one got quite the surprise this evening as Triple H announced that WWE had officially acquired AAA.
It was reported by WrestleVotes earlier this afternoon that a Worlds Collide event between WWE NXT and AAA was happening later this summer. The news surrounding this event turned out to be much bigger than anyone could have imagined.
One of the most popular AAA wrestlers in recent memory, El Hijo del Vikingo, was on hand for the announcement. As were multiple WWE Superstars who have all honed their craft in AAA.
You can check out the complete announcement in the embedded video below:
This is obviously a breaking story, and more news regarding this acquisition should be incoming this weekend.
“A partnership that will benefit the entire world of sports-entertainment. @luchalibreaaa has been a cultural mainstay in Mexico and the home to many @WWE Superstars. This partnership will guarantee that AAA remains the premier destination for wrestling in Mexico. A special thank you as well to Patrick Dooley & Kevin Rohnke from @TKOGrp for helping to make this possible. Get ready for these two worlds to collide soon… The future flies here *Flame emoji,*” Triple H said in a post.
https://www.wrestlezone.com/news/1555203-wwe-has-officially-acquired-aaa
