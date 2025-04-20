I remember Vince was gonna buy CMLL but CMLL wanted to sell their arenas as part of the deal: México, Coliseo, Puebla and Guadalajara. Vince backed out as he had no need of those arenas. (TKO could have used those arenas MMA matches in them too). But now that CMLL has reached new audiences partnering with RevPro, MLW Fusion & AEW not sure the Lutteroth family would consider selling anymore.



(AAA) Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Commonly referred to as simply AAA (pronounced "triple A" (yep like Triple H); an abbreviation of its original name Asistencia, Asesoría y Administración de Espectáculos, lit. 'Attendance, Advisory, and Administration of Spectacles') is a Mexican Lucha Libre (professional wrestling) promotion based in Mexico City, Mexico. It was founded in 1992, when Antonio Peña broke away from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) to set up his own promotion to have more creative freedom. For awhile it was doing better then CMLL but has had serious down loss of popularity.



I think WWE will keep AAA not destroy the promotion these days many platforms/channels want WWE promotions/branches NXT, Smackdown, RAW...AAA...