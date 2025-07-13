Welcome to our last wrestling show of a busy weekend. Hope everyone has enjoyed themselves so far.



This card should be good, but there is a bunch of "but why?" in the match makeups. I get that Liv getting injured really screwed the pooch with it, but having it be this weekend and the card being rushed has given us some matches that really don't need to be happening either again, or yet.



So here go my predictions (went 4/5 for NXT, and 2/4 for SNME).



Naomi vs Jade no holds barred with Bianca added in as a special guest ref - Here is our first, but why? Jade has beaten Naomi 3 times in a row already. And handily. This match shouldn't be happening again (so soon at least) and is only here to get Bianca back into the storyline. This will probably be a trainwreck, but I don't know if it'll be in the good way or not. At least they are leaning into Jade's limitations with the no holds barred. I really don't know what "power" a special guest ref would even have in a match like this, and I think Bianca interfering would have worked better. Lotta words for a match I don't even want to see lol. I think Naomi wins due to Bianca taking out Jade.



NXT championship with Jordynne taking on Jacy - I'm glad that the NXT title is getting some shine here. I just don't think the match will be very good. I haven't been impressed with Jordynne so far, and Jacy is what she is - ok in the ring and on the mic but nothing special. The interesting part of this matchup is the outside factors involved - Do we see the breakup of Fatal Influence? Does TNA champ Masha Slamovich get involved? What about Blake Monroe? My guess is yes to all the above. I think Jordynne finally wins a title in NXT and ends up losing next week to Masha (giving a rub back to TNA for the Trick Williams win).



Becky, Lyra, and Bayley for the Women's IC title - Probably going to be the match of the night. All three women are good and have some chemistry. Lyra hates Becky and Bayley. Bayley hates Becky and Lyra. Becky hates squats. While Bayley and Lyra are both (butter) faces (sorry, had to) they have both been showing some heel tendencies the last few weeks. Lyra is finally starting to show some personality, and Bayley has finally started showing off the girls. Feels like Becky retains.



Women's fatal 4-way for the tag team titles - We have three "wacky" thrown together teams, and the Kabuki Warriors who just got back together last week. Sol and Zaria aka ZaRuca aren't winning this. Sorry, I love both of you, but you've got no shot. Sol should be the highlight of the night though. Asuka and Kairi are also unlikely to win, even if they are the two that have teamed the most. I think we might be getting an Asuka heel turn soon. That leave us Charlotte/Alexa or Not Quite Judgement Day - Roxanne and Raquel. Roxanne being in Judgement Day has actually made her interesting for once, but someone just had a new shirt dropped. Pick Alexa and Charlotte.



Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus - But why #2. This is only here to get Trish on the show. She isn't winning, BUT I could very easily see a cash in here from Naomi which would set up Jade and Naomi (with Bianca probably added for shits and giggles) at Summer Slam. I think the odds went up of a cash in even more with Seth getting injured last night (I still think he was supposed to cash in on Gunther after his match with Goldberg). Tiffy wins or Naomi cashes in to win (I'm hedging my bets and fuck you if you don't like it!)



Women's battle royal - There is only three real questions here:



Are any other "legends" going to be in this? I don't think so since it isn't a Royal Rumble type situation with special entrances, but I wouldn't be totally shocked if you see maybe Paige show up. No, AJ Lee isn't going to be here. Are they going to do the right thing or completely piss me off? The right thing is Stephanie wins this (with the last 4 being her, Guilia, Nikki, and Chelsea) and made to look strong throughout. Pissing me off would be Nikki winning this. She has never been very good and is only in this because Liv got hurt. NIkki Bella getting a championship match in 2025 defies logic, but Trish Stratus is so what the fuck do I know. I pick La Primera and so should HHH.



Rhea vs IYO for the women's championship - But why #3. This is going to be a good match. This is also a match we don't really need right now. Rhea is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and maybe all of wrestling. She doesn't need yet another title run at the moment. IYO's reign since WM has been a bust. The only singles match I remember her having was with Stephanie the RAW after Mania. That's a big mistake on HHH's part. I get that they want Rhea to be able to headline the Perth show coming up, but here winning the title there would have made more sense to me. Maybe we will get lucky and have IYO retain, Stephanie vs IYO at clash in Paris, and a triple threat with IYO/Stephanie/Rhea at Summer Slam. And maybe I'll win the lottery. Rhea wins.