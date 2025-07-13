PWD WWE EVOLUTION 2: WHO'S MAKING THE SANDWICHES?

Batjester

Batjester

Let me talk to ya!
@Titanium
Joined
Mar 4, 2009
Messages
49,434
Reaction score
59,117
WWE EVOLUTION 2: LET'S GET CHEEKY
SUNDAY JULY 13TH 2025
7ET/ 4PT
ON PEACOCK (NETFLIX FOR YOU FOREIGN BITCHES)

20250625_Evolution_Match_RheaIYO_16x9_Date--de24724e09f8975e8134fd6d9af87e8b.jpg


WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
IYO SKY (C)
VS
RHEA RIPLEY

20250701_Evolution_Match_ICTriple_16x9_Date--7eec78a581614eda6384c3c38ca53062.jpg


WOMEN'S INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP 3 WAY
BECKY LYNCH (C)
VS
BAYLEY
VS
LYRA VALKYRIA

20250703_Evolution_Match_TagTitles_16x9_tonight--42b870b601f5472d7e2c5325b934fa23.jpg


WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP FATAL 4 WAY
RAQUEL RODRIQUEZ & ROXANNE PEREZ (C)
VS
ALEXA BLISS & CHARLOTTE FLAIR (SMACKDOWN)
VS
ASUKA & KAIRI SANE (RAW)
VS
SOL RUCA & ZARIA (NXT)

20250710_Evolution_Match_JadeNaomi_Bianca_16x9_Date--c12a3ba696fb4f764f98220a755de834.jpg


ANYTHING GOES GRUDGE MATCH
W/ SPECIAL GUEST REF BIANCA BELAIR
NAOMI
VS
JADE CARGILL

20250625_Evolution_Match_JacyJordynne_16x9_Date--120a78200e3ddc6c5798907f697cf7c4.jpg


NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
JACY JAYNE (C)
VS
JORDYNNE GRACE

20250626_Evolution_Match_TiffyTrish_16x9_Date--17bdbaaa8c60dee96882c4d52b611d41.jpg


WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
TIFFANY STRATTON (C)
VS
TRISH STRATUS

20250625_Evolution_Match_BattleRoyal_16x9_Date--dd3a58afce87e557434511762a1b452f.jpg


20(?) WOMEN BATTLE ROYAL
WINNER GETS A TITLE SHOT AT CLASH IN PARIS
STEPHANIE VAQUER, GUILIA (US CHAMP), NIKKI BELLA, IVY NILE, NIA JAX, ZELINA VEGA, CHELSEA GREEN, MAXXINE DUPRI, JAIDA PARKER, NATAYLA, LOLA VICE, MICHIN, B-FAB, CANDICE LAREA, TATUM PAXLEY, PIPER NIVEN, ALBA FYRE, IZZI DAME, KELANIE JORDAN, LASH LEGEND, +MORE???


@Kowboy On Sherdog @PRIDEWASBETTER @Substance Abuse @Oku @Zebra Cheeks @helax @D.R.H. @Stargazer Rex @RollSonnenRoll @Rebelfett @Me
 
Fingers crossed for Big Kat Kita to be in the battle royal tonight

su5tvgs14abf1.jpg
 
Welcome to our last wrestling show of a busy weekend. Hope everyone has enjoyed themselves so far.

This card should be good, but there is a bunch of "but why?" in the match makeups. I get that Liv getting injured really screwed the pooch with it, but having it be this weekend and the card being rushed has given us some matches that really don't need to be happening either again, or yet.

So here go my predictions (went 4/5 for NXT, and 2/4 for SNME).

Naomi vs Jade no holds barred with Bianca added in as a special guest ref - Here is our first, but why? Jade has beaten Naomi 3 times in a row already. And handily. This match shouldn't be happening again (so soon at least) and is only here to get Bianca back into the storyline. This will probably be a trainwreck, but I don't know if it'll be in the good way or not. At least they are leaning into Jade's limitations with the no holds barred. I really don't know what "power" a special guest ref would even have in a match like this, and I think Bianca interfering would have worked better. Lotta words for a match I don't even want to see lol. I think Naomi wins due to Bianca taking out Jade.

NXT championship with Jordynne taking on Jacy - I'm glad that the NXT title is getting some shine here. I just don't think the match will be very good. I haven't been impressed with Jordynne so far, and Jacy is what she is - ok in the ring and on the mic but nothing special. The interesting part of this matchup is the outside factors involved - Do we see the breakup of Fatal Influence? Does TNA champ Masha Slamovich get involved? What about Blake Monroe? My guess is yes to all the above. I think Jordynne finally wins a title in NXT and ends up losing next week to Masha (giving a rub back to TNA for the Trick Williams win).

Becky, Lyra, and Bayley for the Women's IC title - Probably going to be the match of the night. All three women are good and have some chemistry. Lyra hates Becky and Bayley. Bayley hates Becky and Lyra. Becky hates squats. While Bayley and Lyra are both (butter) faces (sorry, had to) they have both been showing some heel tendencies the last few weeks. Lyra is finally starting to show some personality, and Bayley has finally started showing off the girls. Feels like Becky retains.

Women's fatal 4-way for the tag team titles - We have three "wacky" thrown together teams, and the Kabuki Warriors who just got back together last week. Sol and Zaria aka ZaRuca aren't winning this. Sorry, I love both of you, but you've got no shot. Sol should be the highlight of the night though. Asuka and Kairi are also unlikely to win, even if they are the two that have teamed the most. I think we might be getting an Asuka heel turn soon. That leave us Charlotte/Alexa or Not Quite Judgement Day - Roxanne and Raquel. Roxanne being in Judgement Day has actually made her interesting for once, but someone just had a new shirt dropped. Pick Alexa and Charlotte.

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus - But why #2. This is only here to get Trish on the show. She isn't winning, BUT I could very easily see a cash in here from Naomi which would set up Jade and Naomi (with Bianca probably added for shits and giggles) at Summer Slam. I think the odds went up of a cash in even more with Seth getting injured last night (I still think he was supposed to cash in on Gunther after his match with Goldberg). Tiffy wins or Naomi cashes in to win (I'm hedging my bets and fuck you if you don't like it!)

Women's battle royal - There is only three real questions here:

Are any other "legends" going to be in this? I don't think so since it isn't a Royal Rumble type situation with special entrances, but I wouldn't be totally shocked if you see maybe Paige show up. No, AJ Lee isn't going to be here. Are they going to do the right thing or completely piss me off? The right thing is Stephanie wins this (with the last 4 being her, Guilia, Nikki, and Chelsea) and made to look strong throughout. Pissing me off would be Nikki winning this. She has never been very good and is only in this because Liv got hurt. NIkki Bella getting a championship match in 2025 defies logic, but Trish Stratus is so what the fuck do I know. I pick La Primera and so should HHH.

Rhea vs IYO for the women's championship - But why #3. This is going to be a good match. This is also a match we don't really need right now. Rhea is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and maybe all of wrestling. She doesn't need yet another title run at the moment. IYO's reign since WM has been a bust. The only singles match I remember her having was with Stephanie the RAW after Mania. That's a big mistake on HHH's part. I get that they want Rhea to be able to headline the Perth show coming up, but here winning the title there would have made more sense to me. Maybe we will get lucky and have IYO retain, Stephanie vs IYO at clash in Paris, and a triple threat with IYO/Stephanie/Rhea at Summer Slam. And maybe I'll win the lottery. Rhea wins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

deezy
PWD NXT Stand and Deliver Live Thread
12 13 14
Replies
266
Views
4K
Batjester
Batjester
Batjester
PWD NXT Great American Bash 2025: You All In?
5 6 7
Replies
127
Views
624
lordsai
lordsai
Batjester
PWD WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2025: DOUBLE DUTY!
15 16 17
Replies
320
Views
4K
Frank23
Frank23

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,808
Messages
57,557,977
Members
175,751
Latest member
yourcasualcombatfan

Share this page

Back
Top