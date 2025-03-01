WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 - Riding the Soul Train

Time for my patented predictions that are sure to be predicted!



Cody tells the Rock to get fucked. The real question is who does accept the Rock's offer?



Women's Elimination Chamber - I hate all the options here. It should have Iyo involved and winning, but maybe the match between her and Rhea ends up no contest and Iyo is added to the match anyways. Obvious choice is Bianca, and I think that's where they go with this.

Winner - Bianca Belair



Women's tag match - Super obvious. Winners Trish and Tiffy.



KO vs Sami - Likely seeing Orton involved either with the finish, or shortly after. This should be match of the night if they just let these two cook. I don't think this is the end of the feud (for this cycle) and that means KO should win. Plus, he's right.

Winner - Kevin Owens



Men's Elimination Chamber - Unlike the women's chamber, I can see a good reason for any of these guys to go over (except maybe Damian). I think Roman gets involved here and takes out Seth and/or Rollins which sets up a triple threat at Mania. Sorry Punk, no main event for you - eat a dick. Paul should be getting a title shot, just no at Mania, and not against Cody (I think Summer Slam against Jey). That leaves Cena or Drew. The story is in the chase for Cena, and back-to-back Manias with someone finishing their story (or twice in the same Mania as I'm sure Jey beats Gunther) doesn't feel right. I think he and Paul end up facing each other in Vegas. That means Drew sells his soul to the Rock and is WM main event bound.

Winner - Drew McIntyre