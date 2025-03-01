  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 - Riding the Soul Train

Batjester

Batjester

Let me talk to ya!
@Titanium
Joined
Mar 4, 2009
Messages
46,197
Reaction score
53,764

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2025
CORPORATE CODY RHODES
SATURDAY MARCH 1ST, 2025 - 7E/4P

20250224_EC_RockCody_16x9_1--7688acfc9c857953dffdc0afd33214e9.jpg


DOES CODY RHODES BECOME THE ROCK'S BITCH?


20250217_MensEC_16x9_Date--eec33529d2d0d93d79bd4442ab564d7c.jpg


MEN'S ELIMINTATION CHAMBER
CM Punk vs John Cena vs Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul vs Damian Priest

20250225_WomensEC_16x9_Date--2a556c0cd426c92b1ee065cda2875415.jpg


WOMEN'S ELIMINATION CHAMBER
Liv Morgan vs Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss vs Gross Naomi vs Bayley vs Worthless Roxanne Perez

20250214_WomensTag_16x9_date--c17baddb24d1d7942f6bd5d4bdaeb2e3.jpg


WOMEN'S TAG TEAM MATCH
Tiffany Stratton & Trish Status
VS
Nia Jax & Candice LaRae

20250214_EC_SamiKO_16x9_date--3314b9b48c2f2cabd2107ceb8522c9fa.jpg


UNSANCTIONED GRUDGE MATCH
Kevin Owen (is right)
VS
Sami "Horrible Friend" Zayn

@Kowboy On Sherdog @PRIDEWASBETTER @Oku @D.R.H. @Rebelfett
 
Last edited:
Time for my patented predictions that are sure to be predicted!

Cody tells the Rock to get fucked. The real question is who does accept the Rock's offer?

Women's Elimination Chamber - I hate all the options here. It should have Iyo involved and winning, but maybe the match between her and Rhea ends up no contest and Iyo is added to the match anyways. Obvious choice is Bianca, and I think that's where they go with this.
Winner - Bianca Belair

Women's tag match - Super obvious. Winners Trish and Tiffy.

KO vs Sami - Likely seeing Orton involved either with the finish, or shortly after. This should be match of the night if they just let these two cook. I don't think this is the end of the feud (for this cycle) and that means KO should win. Plus, he's right.
Winner - Kevin Owens

Men's Elimination Chamber - Unlike the women's chamber, I can see a good reason for any of these guys to go over (except maybe Damian). I think Roman gets involved here and takes out Seth and/or Rollins which sets up a triple threat at Mania. Sorry Punk, no main event for you - eat a dick. Paul should be getting a title shot, just no at Mania, and not against Cody (I think Summer Slam against Jey). That leaves Cena or Drew. The story is in the chase for Cena, and back-to-back Manias with someone finishing their story (or twice in the same Mania as I'm sure Jey beats Gunther) doesn't feel right. I think he and Paul end up facing each other in Vegas. That means Drew sells his soul to the Rock and is WM main event bound.
Winner - Drew McIntyre
 
I just hope Sam Zayn's bruised and lacerated body gets put on a stretcher tonight!

satisfaction-uhh.gif
 
Batjester said:
Women's Elimination Chamber - I hate all the options here. It should have Iyo involved and winning, but maybe the match between her and Rhea ends up no contest and Iyo is added to the match anyways. Obvious choice is Bianca, and I think that's where they go with this.
Winner - Bianca Belair
Click to expand...

Roxanne disapproves and will win the chamber just to annoy you. Lol

1740862319395.png
 
I hope I am wrong, but I bet WWE can't resist getting the strap on Cena one last time or at least putting him in the WrestleMania main event spot.
 
Men's EC: Cena, outside shot of Punk. Cena losing could make a good story about how he doesn't have that last run in him.

Women's EC: Cannot see anyone aside from Bianca

Ladies tag: Team TT

KO vs. Sami: KO, something happens to continue it til Mania, probably Orton
 
