WWE and UFC Star Brock Lesnar Officially Linked to Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Case in Lawsuit

https://www.lowkickmma.com/wwe-ufc-...linked-vince-mcmahon-sex-trafficking-lawsuit/
TLDR: Vince put in a contract for a girl to send explicit videos of herself to lesnar to get him to come back to WWE and set up for her to meet Lesnar for a sexual encounter.
Brock wasn't confirmed to be involved until now, prior it was just said to be a former UFC Champion but not specifically brock
