WW is officially the best division

morales-signs.gif
 
Officially? The welterweight division has always been one of the strongest divisions
 
Nailbox said:
When was the last time it looked like this though? There legit looks like there is six fighters that could take the title on any given night... I don't remember any time that there was a lineup like that previously.
 
Contempt said:
Its always been an on fire division

But I will agree. Its absolutely loaded with killers right now. Before these studs showed up it was anyone's night to win

Right now. Jack if he wins, Islam if he wins. Need to stand on guard. These new guys are taking everyone out . Doing it fast
 
Nailbox said:
Also add Shavkat and the cuck to the list. Plenty of great fights coming up.

Brady, Leon and Belal are still great fighters. I'd happily watch the fuck out of any combination of the top 10's at WW fighting.
 
it's definitely got life in it now that the rank squaters of the old guard are irrelevant - usman, colby, leon, jorge, and belal
 
