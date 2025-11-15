Ww division is gonna get insane.

So we have huge fight with Islam vs Jack due to Islam moving up and being a dominant lw champ.

But the fight that happens next are all gonna be crazy if Islam wins..

Islam vs usmen and islam vs shavkat..

Imo I would love to see islam vs shavkat style wise both great grapplers

I think if usmen can beat Islam shavkat would also.. just imo.

But a usmen vs Islam fight is a crazy one also.

And Jack being the unknown if he gets passed islam Usmen and shavkat that's gonna be some interesting stuff. I think ww is the most exciting how do you guys feel about shavkat vs Jack or islam
 
SalvadorAllende said:
dont forget Michael Morales.

If he gets a finish over Sean Brady this weekend we are going to hype the shit out of him.
There will be several threads declaring him WW GOAT, Islam/JDM don't stand a chance, he would steamroll GSP, etc
 
SalvadorAllende said:
dont forget Michael Morales.

If he gets a finish over Sean Brady this weekend we are going to hype the shit out of him.
I would bet the house that Islam would never fight Morales. That dude is fucking huge.
 
In a minute, there'll be Islam. And I'm betting an even more dangerous version. 170 might be very well done as was 55 when he held the throne.

Levels, people, and all that.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
dont forget Michael Morales.

If he gets a finish over Sean Brady this weekend we are going to hype the shit out of him.
What about Brady? The winner between Brady and Morales should be in line....a very short line. Shavkat should fight next. This inactivity BS is no reason to push him out of line. JDM himself went 14 months between fights and got the title shot because of Shavkat's injury. Line Shavkat up next and the Brady vs Morales winner can fight Usman on the same card for next.

Prates and Garry can wait in line. Edwards and Garry can fight if they both win. Usman should 100% need a win to get anywhere near the title.
 
One of the best as long as all the top guys stay active


Hard to say who’s next for the belt

Shav was supposed to be next, Usman wants next, winner of Brady/Morales wants next, winner of Leon/Brady wants next, winner of Garry/Belal wants next

I say make Usman fight Shav for next I think Shav said he wants a fight in Feb and Usman is just sitting around
 
How crazy that Islam will go from fighting guys the size of Volk to guys the size of Usman
 
TriangleMonkey said:
One of the best as long as all the top guys stay active


Hard to say who’s next for the belt

Shav was supposed to be next, Usman wants next, winner of Brady/Morales wants next, winner of Leon/Brady wants next, winner of Garry/Belal wants next

I say make Usman fight Shav for next I think Shav said he wants a fight in Feb and Usman is just sitting around
If only Dana and the UFC could do tournaments PrideFC style, the division is so stacked right now I totally forgot that Maddalena was even the champion until the countdown show was released. What I really like is almost every fighter has character, and are “specialist” in their own craft, although they are labeled as wrestlers or strikers it’s great how each one of them, Usman, Brady, Morales, Edwards, Rahkmanov, Garry, Muhammad, Buckley aren’t entirely the same, unlike other divisions.
 
Islam will beat JDM

it will be Islam vs Topuria for the whitehouse card.

Topuria will win by KO then retire.

Morales beats Brady and Usman beats shavkat

Morales vs Usman for the vacant title

Usman may be replaced with Ian Garry if he pulls out of the fight due to knee problems.
 
