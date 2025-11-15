Ww division is gonna get insane.

cburm
So we have huge fight with Islam vs Jack due to Islam moving up and being a dominant lw champ.
But the fight that happens next are all gonna be crazy if Islam wins..
Islam vs usmen and islam vs shavkat..
Imo I would love to see islam vs shavkat style wise both great grapplers
I think if usmen can beat Islam shavkat would also.. just imo.
But a usmen vs Islam fight is a crazy one also.
And Jack being the unknown if he gets passed islam Usmen and shavkat that's gonna be some interesting stuff. I think ww is the most exciting how do you guys feel about shavkat vs Jack or islam
