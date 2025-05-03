PRECISION COMBAT, POWERED BY SKYBORN MIGHT

BOSS FIGHTS THAT PUSH YOU TO THE BRINK

YOUR BUILD. YOUR PATH. YOUR LEGEND.

INNER DEMON SYSTEM: POWER AT A COST

A RICH INTERCONNECTED WORLD TO EXPLORE

The dark and fantastical Soulslike story follows Wuchang, a female pirate, who awakens to amnesia and suffering in the final years of China’s Ming Dynasty during a chaotic era. A darkness has befallen the land of Shu, and a phenomenon known as Feathering is causing mutations. Thrown into an epidemic of plague and monsters, you will have to overcome cruel and twisted enemies with various fighting styles, hidden weapons, ancient firearms, and even the power of Feathering to forge a path through flesh and blood towards the truth buried beneath it allUnleash devastating combos by seamlessly chaining melee strikes, spellcasting, and weapon techniques. WUCHANG’s signature Skyborn Might system lets you adapt to enemy threats in real-time, turning every encounter into a test of timing, positioning, and raw skill. Empowering and tactical, this is combat designed to make you feel unstoppable, if you’ve earned it.Each boss is a fearsome spectacle of myth and menace. Expect unique move sets, high-pressure mechanics, and visual designs that stay with you long after the battle ends. Victory is never handed out; it’s earned through mastery. Join the few who have overcome overwhelming odds and claim a triumph worth remembering.Equip a diverse array of outfits, weapons, accessories, and spell loadouts to tailor your approach. Through the Impetus Repository, allocate skill points to enhance attributes and unlock powerful abilities, enabling a progression path that reflects your unique playstyle. Defeat formidable bosses and absorb their signature powers to expand your arsenal. This interconnected system lets you evolve into a warrior shaped by your strategy, choices, and mastery.The mark of the Inner Demon grows with each kill and death, increasing your attack power while making you more vulnerable. Push too far, and the demon will take form, an unforgiving mirror of your own strength. Defeat it or lose what you’ve gained. This is a system built on tension, where every fight carries weight, and every mistake may come back swinging.Journey through a hauntingly beautiful land inspired by Ming Dynasty China, where forgotten temples, cursed villages, and shadowed ruins form a vast, interconnected world. Every path hides secrets, and each shortcut changes how you explore. Fully voiced characters, high-fidelity visuals, and an atmospheric soundscape bring this dark realm to life. Your decisions shape the story, unlocking multiple endings and revealing new layers with every step.