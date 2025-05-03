  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Multiplat Wuchang: Fallen Feathers [Release Date - July 24th 2025]

Lovestorm

Lovestorm

WWE Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 30, 2013
Messages
11,130
Reaction score
4,912


Wuchang – Fallen Feathers

wuchanggame.com wuchanggame.com

The dark and fantastical Soulslike story follows Wuchang, a female pirate, who awakens to amnesia and suffering in the final years of China’s Ming Dynasty during a chaotic era. A darkness has befallen the land of Shu, and a phenomenon known as Feathering is causing mutations. Thrown into an epidemic of plague and monsters, you will have to overcome cruel and twisted enemies with various fighting styles, hidden weapons, ancient firearms, and even the power of Feathering to forge a path through flesh and blood towards the truth buried beneath it all

PRECISION COMBAT, POWERED BY SKYBORN MIGHT
Unleash devastating combos by seamlessly chaining melee strikes, spellcasting, and weapon techniques. WUCHANG’s signature Skyborn Might system lets you adapt to enemy threats in real-time, turning every encounter into a test of timing, positioning, and raw skill. Empowering and tactical, this is combat designed to make you feel unstoppable, if you’ve earned it.

BOSS FIGHTS THAT PUSH YOU TO THE BRINK
Each boss is a fearsome spectacle of myth and menace. Expect unique move sets, high-pressure mechanics, and visual designs that stay with you long after the battle ends. Victory is never handed out; it’s earned through mastery. Join the few who have overcome overwhelming odds and claim a triumph worth remembering.

YOUR BUILD. YOUR PATH. YOUR LEGEND.
Equip a diverse array of outfits, weapons, accessories, and spell loadouts to tailor your approach. Through the Impetus Repository, allocate skill points to enhance attributes and unlock powerful abilities, enabling a progression path that reflects your unique playstyle. Defeat formidable bosses and absorb their signature powers to expand your arsenal. This interconnected system lets you evolve into a warrior shaped by your strategy, choices, and mastery.

INNER DEMON SYSTEM: POWER AT A COST
The mark of the Inner Demon grows with each kill and death, increasing your attack power while making you more vulnerable. Push too far, and the demon will take form, an unforgiving mirror of your own strength. Defeat it or lose what you’ve gained. This is a system built on tension, where every fight carries weight, and every mistake may come back swinging.

A RICH INTERCONNECTED WORLD TO EXPLORE
Journey through a hauntingly beautiful land inspired by Ming Dynasty China, where forgotten temples, cursed villages, and shadowed ruins form a vast, interconnected world. Every path hides secrets, and each shortcut changes how you explore. Fully voiced characters, high-fidelity visuals, and an atmospheric soundscape bring this dark realm to life. Your decisions shape the story, unlocking multiple endings and revealing new layers with every step.
Click to expand...
 
I’ll most likely get it because there’s not much else listed for the summer yet. I know it’s Chinese rather than Japanese but the enemy design reminds me of Nioh. My only concern is how it will run on consoles. China doesn’t have a big console market so their games target higher end PCs. Concerned that it will won’t run at a stable framerate. It looks like UE5 which I’ve also come to hate.
 
Reviews are starting to come out not,

cogconnected.com

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Review - Come for the Art, Stay for the Pain

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a new action RPG/Soulslike set during the end of the Ming Dynasty and focused on brutal, challenging combat.
cogconnected.com cogconnected.com

84/100

It’s Complicated​

As a Soulslike player with tens of thousands of hours invested in the genre, I came away from Wuchang: Fallen Feathers with a complex mix of emotions. It’s one of the best-looking of the recent Soulslikes, and when its combat feels balanced, it is a lot of fun. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is encumbered by a few too many mechanics, sluggish animations, boss fights that need a tune up and slow progression. But it’s also a value-priced, substantial game with multiple endings and the potential for long-term play beyond the credits. It treads extremely familiar ground to be sure. Its greatest appeal might be to those devoted Soulslike players who are looking for an unadulterated old school challenge with up-to-date production values and new systems to learn.

The Good​

  • Beautiful, detailed environments
  • Challenging combat
  • Lots of build variety within its systems
  • Substantial content for modest price

The Bad​

  • Some overcomplicated mechanics
  • Bosses need balancing
  • Progress is pretty slow
  • Unimpressive audio
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Lovestorm
Multiplat The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered Discussion
8 9 10
Replies
181
Views
7K
Lycandroid
Lycandroid
PBAC
Multiplat Anyone using Rpg Maker? Game makers?
Replies
1
Views
47
Mack Yancy
Mack Yancy
Lovestorm
Multiplat Official Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Discussion
9 10 11
Replies
205
Views
7K
deadshot138
deadshot138
mixmastermo
Multiplat Approach to fast paced action games vs Open world/sandbox games
Replies
5
Views
361
KidBaize
KidBaize
Lovestorm
Multiplat Tainted Grail: Fall of Avalon
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
squirrelynuts
squirrelynuts

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,368
Messages
57,596,740
Members
175,760
Latest member
Headers

Share this page

Back
Top