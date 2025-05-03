Image quality isn't that great but it's not unplayable. Haven't had many issues with framerate playing on PS5 Pro.



With every game that releases I feel more validated in buying the Pro. PC just has so many issues at launch and I just don't want to spend my already limited time messing around with settings.



So far from what I've played it's a solid 8 out of 10 experience. I'm only in the first region but I enjoy the forest setting with temples. A lot of cool looking buddhas built into the cliffs along the way that I stop and look at. There's more exploration here than I thought there would be. I played Wukong trial and never bought it because it just felt like a boss rush mode with very little substance. This feels like a proper Souls experience. I'm not sure how the story will be, don't feel invested. Character is just a pretty face with not much interesting about her or at least not yet. Feels like they could have down a create your own character and it wouldn't have changed anything. The combat is what you would expect, very inspired by games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne. A big positive is the flexibility you can have with character builds. There's a giant skill grid and unlike other souls games you don't simply pick a stat and level up, the stats here are bonuses you get along the skill path you choose. For example, if you choose a heavy magic user path then there will be more nodes that reward magic points. However, you never really feel forced into a path. There are multiple branches so you can still sort of choose the stats you primarily want to focus on. I'm going longsword path for now since I found that weapon to be most useful. Early game been prioritizing the vitality point nodes above others because I just want to survive longer.



Anyway, going on a bit longer than I wanted to lol. I'd say wait a few patches regardless of what you're playing on but I do think there's a lot of potential here. I'll continue to play on the PS5 Pro patch or not since I think it doesn't run nearly as poorly as Wukong does. At least for PS5 Pro owners, I think Wuchang is the better optimized one of the two recent Chinese games.