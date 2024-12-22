WTF Matchmaking for Tagir Ulanbekov

Really seems like they're trying to slow-walk his title run. His last win was against Cody Durden who IIRC was ranked at the time, and now on 311 he's fighting down against unranked Clayton Carpenter



Ulanbekov's only "loss" was to Tim Elliott who was cheating like crazy with eye poke, fence grab, and glove grab, and even then it was a robbery according to both MMADecisions media scorecards and voters



Really he should be fighting someone like Asu Almabayev or Tatsuro Taira and making his way towards a title fight. Pantoja has way too few legit opponents left to slow-walk someone like Tagir