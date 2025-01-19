  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

WTF is wrong with this site?

wwkirk said:
Supposedly getting rid of @ComfortablyNumb55 practically fixed the site.
Click to expand...
FTFY

at least thats what the mods are thinking. They are in conference right now.
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
Tell me now.

Please someone help me.

Is it just me?
Click to expand...

It’s not you, it’s all fucked up. I was trying to follow the live thread on the card last night and i couldn’t advance to the last page , instead, it wanted me to go page by 56 pages to get to the end
This is 2025 ffs, hire someone, quit being cheap
 
Rickson by armbar
All aboard the Saku train
Who's this machida guy
Mma bless uber ts

Ahhhh nope ts,the site is as once good as ot ever was
 
Vampire life said:
It’s not you, it’s all fucked up. I was trying to follow the live thread on the card last night and i couldn’t advance to the last page , instead, it wanted me to go page by 56 pages to get to the end
This is 2025 ffs, hire someone, quit being cheap
Click to expand...
what a piece of shit this guy is ^^^^^^^^^^^^^
 
Relax
I'll need some information first
Just the basic facts
Can you show me where it hurts?
 
these are the grave consequences of when when you disrespect me !!
i pled with the sherdog Gods not to bestow punishment upon thy
but they would hear of it no more.

ATONE BROTHERS AND SISTERS ATONE FOR THO SINS
<surebuddy>
 
Shit sucks. Whoever the developers are for this site are mediocre and need to be replaced. I don’t know why they keep changing the forums when there’s nothing wrong with them.
 
TS should leave since he thinks the site is different.
 
It’s a mysterious force from the planet XenForo
Captain Kirk will be beamed down soon to save us
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,704
Messages
56,790,038
Members
175,410
Latest member
OlettaDetta

Share this page

Back
Top