WTF is the "Rumored" tag even for if mods are gonna delete threads labeled as rumors?

Ya know what I heard...

just don't quote me on it.

<WhitmanDefeat>
 
NEWS: ur favorite mma fighter just farted.

All these tags are pretty dumb
 
Uber_Noober said:
Posting in this thread b4 it gets deleted
Click to expand...

Heaven forbid the mods get called out for being completely and utterly full of shit.

(Some MUCH more than others)

I would put my money on mods pulling this thread too though, because I know damn well they can not actually answer the question using logic or reasoning.
 
iu


Edit: should've put the rumored tag on this thread.
 
I heard mod-dem flip 3 coins ting automatic tho not real coin some typa algoriddum ting

-All tails dem keep di thread up
-1 headz dem move to LW
-2 headz dem delete/wasteland (depend on who di mod be)
-3 headz u on probation (double yellow)

Like di iChing ting Apple made a while back seem mad spiritual and random but ting all statistics keep di world turnin' right even tho sumtayum it ain't work in ya favor or have mans saying "wtf fam 💯🐄🐮"
 
PaddyO'malley said:
I heard mod-dem flip 3 coins ting automatic tho not real coin some typa algoriddum ting

-All tails dem keep di thread up
-1 headz dem move to LW
-2 headz dem delete/wasteland (depend on who di mod be)
-3 headz u on probation (double yellow)

Like di iChing ting Apple made a while back seem mad spiritual and random but ting all statistics keep di world turnin' right even tho sumtayum it ain't work in ya favor or have mans saying "wtf fam 💯🐄🐮"
Click to expand...
*Rumored* @PaddyO'malley is Sean Paul
 
Corrado Soprano said:
At least some of the mods usernames explain their behavior. For example @Substance Abuse

His name explains his posting style. I just assume his brain is mangled.
Click to expand...
fam u on double probation I kno u a old head n u ain't got much longer prolly like 2 years tops but don't go out like dat c'mon OG


HE AIN'T MEAN IT MOD-DEM!!!! UNC JUST SQUAWKIN' 🪿 🚫🧢🧢
 
PaddyO'malley said:
fam u on double probation I kno u a old head n u ain't got much longer prolly like 2 years tops but don't go out like dat c'mon OG


HE AIN'T MEAN IT MOD-DEM!!!! UNC JUST YAPPIN' 🚫🧢🧢
Click to expand...

I hope he ain’t the Sean Strickland of Sherdog mods. Can dish it out can’t take it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Boevik
Rewatch Which of the anniversary ufc was the first one for you to watch?
Replies
7
Views
388
Viking Power
Viking Power

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,307
Messages
55,899,780
Members
174,979
Latest member
DaDisease

Share this page

Back
Top