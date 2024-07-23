WTF is the "Rumored" tag even for if mods are gonna delete threads labeled as rumors?

Posting in this thread b4 it gets deleted
*Rumored* @PaddyO'malley is Sean PaulI heard mod-dem flip 3 coins ting automatic tho not real coin some typa algoriddum ting
-All tails dem keep di thread up
-1 headz dem move to LW
-2 headz dem delete/wasteland (depend on who di mod be)
-3 headz u on probation (double yellow)
Like di iChing ting Apple made a while back seem mad spiritual and random but ting all statistics keep di world turnin' right even tho sumtayum it ain't work in ya favor or have mans saying "wtf fam "
fam u on double probation I kno u a old head n u ain't got much longer prolly like 2 years tops but don't go out like dat c'mon OGAt least some of the mods usernames explain their behavior. For example @Substance Abuse
His name explains his posting style. I just assume his brain is mangled.
HE AIN'T MEAN IT MOD-DEM!!!! UNC JUST YAPPIN'