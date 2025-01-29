  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International WTF is going on in China?

Richmma80

Richmma80

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Aug 9, 2012
Messages
3,807
Reaction score
6,015
and why would you think it would take them a hundred years?

they've been heavily investing into the education of their population on all levels for 50 years, while the US has been doing the opposite. the only reason anyone could expect the chinese to remain inferior technologically is if you believe they are somehow inferior intellectually. which they aren't.
 
Someone should shoop 5 billionaires powering up their rings to a Captain Planet Donald Trump
 
IMG-4231.jpg
 
According to one of my customers they are enjoying their Spring festival holiday, they get like 1-2 weeks off must be nice
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International DEA shutting down two offices in China even as agency struggles to stem flow of fentanyl chemicals
Replies
7
Views
284
Rational Poster
Rational Poster

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,365
Messages
56,827,277
Members
175,422
Latest member
chosenviolence

Share this page

Back
Top