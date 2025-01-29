Richmma80
They've been running away with it lately
Today China's Alibaba announced their AI has surpassed DeepSeek on every metric
China is getting more powerful a lot more quickly than I anticipated
I thought we still had a good hundred years before they could catch up to the US
