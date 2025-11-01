WTF is going on at Featherweight?!?

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 17, 2017
Messages
9,402
Reaction score
16,840
The ENTIRE FW division is unbooked after tonight. For such an awesome division on paper is sure does suck in reality.Screenshot_20251101_140215_Chrome.jpgScreenshot_20251101_140234_Chrome.jpg
They should book:

Volk vs Evloev
Murphy vs Lopes
Zelal vs Aljo
Allen vs Yair
Jean vs Garcia/Onama winner
Pitbull vs Emmett
Ige vs Giga

Ortega vs a LW(Hooper or Jim Miller)
 
JoeRowe said:
The ENTIRE FW division is unbooked after tonight. For such an awesome division on paper is sure does suck in reality.View attachment 1119357View attachment 1119358
They should book:

Volk vs Evloev
Murphy vs Lopes
Zelal vs Aljo
Allen vs Yair
Jean vs Garcia/Onama winner
Pitbull vs Emmett
Ige vs Giga

Ortega vs a LW(Hooper or Jim Miller)
Click to expand...
Agreed. Great division on paper but moving slower than a turtle.

Great matchup suggestions. Hopefully Dana sees this thread and goes ahead and books those fights. It's so frustrating when divisions are on ice. Welterweight has been one of the worst offenders for like 10 years. Unfortunately, Featherweight is now slowed down but all they gotta do is book some fights and get the ball rolling. (I have less hope for WW, HW and LHW)
 
I'm going to label this one as more of a coincidence than of the division being full of ducks

Volk certainly isn't ducking anyone, the only two guys in that division who I consider divas are Ortega and Yair. Those two guys do need to be cleaned out of the rankings, but overall FW is still a top division
 
That's what tonight's main event fighter Steve Garcia also said. Or he rather said it's a ripple effect of Volkanovski:

“The way everything kind of went down, I was kind of hoping for something a little bit further up. It’s not a hit on him [Onama]. It’s just,
you want to advance your career. It’s about you. That’s how the sport operates. But also, Volk’s just too busy cooking. He’s holding
everybody up at the top, so he just needs to make a decision. Just pick somebody. I don’t know, just pull it out of a hat. Somebody, right?"

"Because they’re all waiting now and because of you. Please, get our division going again. At the top, I feel like we can still fight. So that’s
what we’re doing Saturday.”
 
JoeRowe said:
The ENTIRE FW division is unbooked after tonight. For such an awesome division on paper is sure does suck in reality.View attachment 1119357View attachment 1119358
They should book:

Volk vs Evloev
Murphy vs Lopes
Zelal vs Aljo
Allen vs Yair
Jean vs Garcia/Onama winner
Pitbull vs Emmett
Ige vs Giga

Ortega vs a LW(Hooper or Jim Miller)
Click to expand...
obv. Garcia and Onama are fighting in a few hours.
Murphy and Yair are on the shelf with injuries.
Jean just got off medical suspension after fighting 7 weeks ago. He was pretty battered and probably needed the suspension to heal before resuming training and planning a fight camp.
Zalal and Emmett just fought a few weeks ago.
Allen is rehabbing a shoulder injury and considering a move up to LW.
Giga is 1-3 last 4 and missed weight last fight. could be in contract negotiations or on the chopping block.
Aljo hurt his elbow a couple months ago vs Ortega and is holding out for a title shot he thinks he deserves.

Volk and Evloev should definitely fight...
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

hswrestler
How would you book 145
2
Replies
27
Views
690
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,219
Messages
58,029,278
Members
175,913
Latest member
Slynore

Share this page

Back
Top