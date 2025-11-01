WTF is going on at Featherweight?!?

JoeRowe
Excellent point that I hadn't consideredBirds of a featherweight flock together, mate.
As the saying goes.
Agreed. Great division on paper but moving slower than a turtle.The ENTIRE FW division is unbooked after tonight. For such an awesome division on paper is sure does suck in reality.View attachment 1119357View attachment 1119358
Excellent point that I hadn't considered
obv. Garcia and Onama are fighting in a few hours.The ENTIRE FW division is unbooked after tonight. For such an awesome division on paper is sure does suck in reality.View attachment 1119357View attachment 1119358
They should book:
Volk vs Evloev
Murphy vs Lopes
Zelal vs Aljo
Allen vs Yair
Jean vs Garcia/Onama winner
Pitbull vs Emmett
Ige vs Giga
Ortega vs a LW(Hooper or Jim Miller)
UFC died years ago
Flyweight is solid imo but yeah uFc is dying afHW is dead, LHW is dead, FLYW is dead, WMMA been dead etc, etc. Is something wrong with the current matchmaking system? Do we need to bring back Joe Silva?