WTF can we get a Doo Ho Choi fight already?

BluntForceTrama
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2008
- Messages
- 13,490
- Reaction score
- 9,431
Last I heard he had called out Flat earther weeks before Brazilian Sam Sicilia called him out and BSS managed to snake the fight away from DHC.
Superboy has looked very sharp in TKOs against Bill Algeo and Nate Landwher and has been put on ice for no good reason.
I don’t appreciate this. The boy isn’t getting any younger
Superboy has looked very sharp in TKOs against Bill Algeo and Nate Landwher and has been put on ice for no good reason.
I don’t appreciate this. The boy isn’t getting any younger