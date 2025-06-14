WTF can we get a Doo Ho Choi fight already?

Last I heard he had called out Flat earther weeks before Brazilian Sam Sicilia called him out and BSS managed to snake the fight away from DHC.

Superboy has looked very sharp in TKOs against Bill Algeo and Nate Landwher and has been put on ice for no good reason.

I don’t appreciate this. The boy isn’t getting any younger
 
Agreed love to see the superboy but who is Asian Sam Cicillia and why?
 
20140204113030_erick_silva.JPG

However this guy is still very young and not yet in his prime @HI SCOTT NEWMAN
 
