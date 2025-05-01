Economy WSJ reports Tesla is looking to Replace Elon as CEO

April 30 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab board members about a month ago reached out to several executive search firms to find a successor for CEO Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
The current status of the board's push, which, according to the report, was sparked by Musk's heavy involvement with the Trump administration, could not be determined, WSJ said.

 
Elon went full Elon. NEVER GO FULL ELON.
 
Probably his idea so people on the left will start buying his cars again.
 
Makes sense. Even with his brand damaging political shenanigans aside... what's the point of having him as CEO when he splits all his time amongst a bunch of other ventures outside of Tesla.
 
