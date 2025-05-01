HOLA
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2012
- Messages
- 24,020
- Reaction score
- 44,467
April 30 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab board members about a month ago reached out to several executive search firms to find a successor for CEO Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
The current status of the board's push, which, according to the report, was sparked by Musk's heavy involvement with the Trump administration, could not be determined, WSJ said.
The current status of the board's push, which, according to the report, was sparked by Musk's heavy involvement with the Trump administration, could not be determined, WSJ said.