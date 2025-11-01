White Whale said: Global warming is crap as well. The people that push it fly in private jets have multiple mansions with many being beach front properties. Click to expand...

we'll agree to disagree here. global warming IS a real thing, what i disagree with is:- the amplitude of the phenomenon - while real and measurable, it does not appear to be as destructive as pushed hysterically.- the need for the societal upheaval to swiftly move everything to green energy is exaggerated. we will get there in the next 50 years and it will be a good thing. but there's no visible need for drastic economic disruption. the fact that covid lockdowns quickly cleared the air above the cities within weeks is testament that we can really restore the environment, and we should focus on that, just in a mature, calm way.unfortunately, it seems like the capital that now has moved on to AI has finished taking profits from the green energy thing, and now the majority of the bought commentators will temper their message about global warming. absolute disgrace. the economy will need growth and until the next IT thing comes along, it's going to be AI, and that's intensely energy consuming, and can't be fueled by green sources.