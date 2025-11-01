Social WSJ: Evidence Backs the Transgender Social-Contagion Hypothesis

Mr Holmes

Mr Holmes

www.outkick.com

WSJ Op-Ed Acknowledges Transgender Identity Appears To Be Social Contagion

While transgender activists argue that transgenderism is inherent in humans, data shows that most cases are much more likely to be a social contagion or cultural fad.
"If transgender identity were an innate trait, like left-handedness, we would expect identification rates to rise at first when it became socially acceptable, then plateau and remain stable at a fixed level," Wright wrote. "If the phenomenon were instead driven by social contagion, we might expect a boom-and-bust pattern: a spike followed by a rapid decline once the social forces driving it weaken."

But Wright notes that the data doesn't support the idea that trans identity is an innate trait.
"An analysis of campus surveys by Eric Kaufmann of the University of Buckingham and the Center for Heterodox Social Science found that the share of college students identifying as transgender fell 50% between 2023 and 2025," Wright noted. "Psychologist Jean Twenge’s analysis of the annual Cooperative Election Study, administered by YouGov, found that transgender identification among 18- to 22-year-olds declined by nearly 50% between 2022 and 2024. She concluded that ‘it looks like the peak of trans identification is in the past.’
Hopefully we'll soon see the institutions that facilitated this insanity start to get sued into oblivion.

Lol, they're really trying to leave the nutters behind, eh?
the desperation is palpable.

i saw bill gates coming out saying we shouldn't focus primarily on global warming, there's other things that are more important. what?

it's like the signals have been sent out from the central server - stop it with the following subjects, cause we're getting our asses kicked. i suspect in the coming months we'll have lefties coming out against trans.
 
Of course, the more people that identify openly as a ridiculed minority, the more like others will step forward under less pressured conditions. I think even recognizing this as evidence of anything is kind of a litmus test of intelligence.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
Lol, they're really trying to leave the nutters behind, eh?
the desperation is palpable.

i saw bill gates coming out saying we shouldn't focus primarily on global warming, there's other things that are more important. what?

it's like the signals have been sent out from the central server - stop it with the following subjects, cause we're getting our asses kicked. i suspect in the coming months we'll have lefties coming out against trans.
Global warming is crap as well. The people that push it fly in private jets have multiple mansions with many being beach front properties.
 
My personal theory based on people I've met at work is that if they looked into it they'd find that there's a significant link between trans and autism.
 
White Whale said:
Global warming is crap as well. The people that push it fly in private jets have multiple mansions with many being beach front properties.
we'll agree to disagree here. global warming IS a real thing, what i disagree with is:

- the amplitude of the phenomenon - while real and measurable, it does not appear to be as destructive as pushed hysterically.
- the need for the societal upheaval to swiftly move everything to green energy is exaggerated. we will get there in the next 50 years and it will be a good thing. but there's no visible need for drastic economic disruption. the fact that covid lockdowns quickly cleared the air above the cities within weeks is testament that we can really restore the environment, and we should focus on that, just in a mature, calm way.

unfortunately, it seems like the capital that now has moved on to AI has finished taking profits from the green energy thing, and now the majority of the bought commentators will temper their message about global warming. absolute disgrace. the economy will need growth and until the next IT thing comes along, it's going to be AI, and that's intensely energy consuming, and can't be fueled by green sources.
 
People follow fads and are heavily influenced by the media they consume, how many thousands of hours did they dedicate to cracking that little Earth shattering nugget right there
 
White Whale said:
Global warming is crap as well. The people that push it fly in private jets have multiple mansions with many being beach front properties.
Climate change is real. There just isn’t a damn thing we can do about it. There’s been multiple extinction level events caused by climate change before humans were even a thing.
 
