Mr Holmes
WSJ Op-Ed Acknowledges Transgender Identity Appears To Be Social Contagion
While transgender activists argue that transgenderism is inherent in humans, data shows that most cases are much more likely to be a social contagion or cultural fad.
"If transgender identity were an innate trait, like left-handedness, we would expect identification rates to rise at first when it became socially acceptable, then plateau and remain stable at a fixed level," Wright wrote. "If the phenomenon were instead driven by social contagion, we might expect a boom-and-bust pattern: a spike followed by a rapid decline once the social forces driving it weaken."
But Wright notes that the data doesn't support the idea that trans identity is an innate trait.
"An analysis of campus surveys by Eric Kaufmann of the University of Buckingham and the Center for Heterodox Social Science found that the share of college students identifying as transgender fell 50% between 2023 and 2025," Wright noted. "Psychologist Jean Twenge’s analysis of the annual Cooperative Election Study, administered by YouGov, found that transgender identification among 18- to 22-year-olds declined by nearly 50% between 2022 and 2024. She concluded that ‘it looks like the peak of trans identification is in the past.’
Hopefully we'll soon see the institutions that facilitated this insanity start to get sued into oblivion.