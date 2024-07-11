Wrote a song, wanna here it?

Alright guys I wrote a song. I can’t really play it for you because I don’t have recording equipment on me right now but here are the lyrics. See if you think this song is really good or not.

Lyrics

Song Title “Big Titty Milf”

“Girl you know you got to
Shake them titties
Girl you know you got to
Give me them titties

I like it girl when you
Show me them titties
We now how you do it girl
When you let me grab them titties”



Anyway, the song kind of just continues on with that theme if you can imagine. How good is it?
 
If anyone has some recording equipment maybe you can record yourself singing the song so people can know if they like it. I put the lyrics so you can sing it. Just do it.
 
Sounds like gangster rap lyrics so bad you deserve to get shot.

denzel-washington-american-gangster.gif
 
No it’s a song that you sing,

I’m from Jacksonville. I write songs as a way to escape the gang violence.
 
Lyrics are shit, imo.

Haven't heard the actual tune, but I can't say I have high hopes.

Just my honest opinion.
 
