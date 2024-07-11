Wrote a song, wanna here it?

Official
OT Newcomer of the Year 2017 Nominee
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 21, 2016
- Messages
- 1,601
- Reaction score
- 591
Alright guys I wrote a song. I can’t really play it for you because I don’t have recording equipment on me right now but here are the lyrics. See if you think this song is really good or not.
Lyrics
Song Title “Big Titty Milf”
“Girl you know you got to
Shake them titties
Girl you know you got to
Give me them titties
I like it girl when you
Show me them titties
We now how you do it girl
When you let me grab them titties”
Anyway, the song kind of just continues on with that theme if you can imagine. How good is it?
Lyrics
Song Title “Big Titty Milf”
“Girl you know you got to
Shake them titties
Girl you know you got to
Give me them titties
I like it girl when you
Show me them titties
We now how you do it girl
When you let me grab them titties”
Anyway, the song kind of just continues on with that theme if you can imagine. How good is it?