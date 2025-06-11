Wrestlers You Dislike

scorpiorising
Any era, any organization. Just populars wrestlers you could never understand why. Explain yourself.
1. CM Punk.
Arrogant, cocky, bad wrestler (who thinks he's great), mediocre mic skills.
2. Roman Reigns
Boring, Boring....Boring.
3. John Cena
Something just always felt so hokey and like some BS gimmick act (yeah I know it's wrasslin).
