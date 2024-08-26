News Wrestler Sycho Sid has passed away

I didn't know he had been ill. Big, intimidating mofo. Fuck cancer once again.

wwfoldschool.com

BREAKING NEWS: Sycho Sid Passes Away At Age 63

We are saddened to report that Old School WWF Legend Sycho Sid / Sid Justice / Sid Vicious has passed away at the age of 63. His son Gunnar revealed on Facebook that Sid battled cancer for many years: “In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to […]
:(

Dude was a monster

tumblr_n8xb09MP6W1qaa8d1o3_500.gif
 
Uber_Noober said:
I remember when I first became aware of him, in my mind, he was one of the scariest looking dudes I could imagine. Thanks for the memories and nightmares Big Sid.
IIRC John Stossell had a Sid Vicious nightmare, but his "I think wrestling is fake" FAFO got him concussed, permanent tinnitus, and paid a bunch. RIP Sid !
 
