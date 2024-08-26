AFanNotAFighter
I didn't know he had been ill. Big, intimidating mofo. Fuck cancer once again.
BREAKING NEWS: Sycho Sid Passes Away At Age 63
We are saddened to report that Old School WWF Legend Sycho Sid / Sid Justice / Sid Vicious has passed away at the age of 63. His son Gunnar revealed on Facebook that Sid battled cancer for many years: “In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to […]
wwfoldschool.com