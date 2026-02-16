WrestleMania ticket sales reportedly sluggish

It's not exactly the best way to kick off WrestleMania season — an emergency meeting to discuss low ticket sales. But that's reportedly what happened in Stamford, Connecticut, this past week as WWE gathered some of its senior creatives around the table to discuss the apparently slow pace of tickets for this year's WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas.

How bad are ticket sales? According to WrestleTix, WWE has sold just over 37,000 tickets for each of the two upcoming nights of WrestleMania in April. That's around 10,000 fewer than this time last year when WWE ran exactly the same venue (Allegiant Stadium) and went on to draw a crowd of 60,000 on both nights.
What is going on? Have they gouged their North American fans past the breaking point? Should they just chase Saudi money from now on?
 
Price your audience out of your product, then hold your show in a destination city known to be a money vacuum. This is the fuck around, now they're finding out.
 
27592.jpg


Too bad the Tribal Chieftaness is out of their reach
 
Pittie Petey said:
Maybe they could sell out Pacheco Square Gardens if they paper it


<lmao> <lmao> <lmao> <lmao>
There were quite a few marks talking about how "rough" that part of the bay area supposedly is in the Jaden Rashada thread on r/CFB (even Pittsburg) but Concord looks nice.
 
My Spot said:
This area was pretty rough when I was growing up in the 90's, and still has its moments, but its not the ghetto that it used to be, Pittsburg is a normal lower blue collar town that you'd probably find anywhere and Concord is now a Bay Area foodie hot spot

The bad part now is Antioch, that used to be a quiet little white people suburb but then gentrification forced all the older blue collar grandparents out of Oakland and SF so they moved out here to Antioch and Brentwood

That then caused a housing boom out here and the property barons built all these new subdivisions and had the smart idea to rent them all out to Section 8 families so the government would pay off all these houses for them, which brought all the problems from Oakland...

Antioch is now a legit ghetto hellhole like you would see in all the 90's hood movies, Oakland gangs run that town now, its really bad, literally crumbling into the gutter as more and more businesses are forced to close because no one wants to go there anymore except to shoplift, its sad to see, nothing but vacant boarded up buildings and crime
 
Pittie Petey said:
The 2008 economic crash/mortgage crisis. The foreclosed homes were bought cheap by investors and turned into section 8 rentals.
There were neighborhoods with homes that used to sell in the 800k range that are now 60-70% section 8 (Prewett Ranch/Deer Valley area).
This combined with retailers leaving in droves (most recently AMC, Sears, Macy’s) created a severe lack of revenue for the city and employment opportunities for the citizens. The city was almost bankrupt at one point.
The police force is still tragically under staffed and there’s almost zero public works money to combat blight. In fact, the police are so understaffed that they only respond to violent crimes. Car stolen, house broken into? Don’t bother calling because they can’t/won’t respond.
To add Antioch has the only Methadone clinic in CC county which attracts all the tweekers and junkies from surrounding cities.

<WellThere>
 
My Spot said:
Yup, Prewett Ranch/Deer Valley is exactly what I was talking about, used to have a bustling shopping district with a great movie theater and awesome restaurants that I went to all the time in the 2000's, now its like Detroit in Robocop
 
Pittie Petey said:
You ever listened to this? I think it's all about Antioch.

 
Pittie Petey said:
Like good ol' Petey, Shorty the Pimp also spoke on Oakland - his words flow like champagne.



More of those kickin' sounds. Enjoy.

 
My Spot said:
I knew a guy that got killed in Antioch because he refused to move out of his apartment, there was this ghetto ass apartment complex in Antioch called Sycamore that was always a bad area, even way back in the days

An Oakland gang decided to take it over so they forced all the residents out, especially the drug dealers that already lived there, this guy I know named Billy refused to move so they shot him several times but he survived, the day after he got out of the hospital they came back and finished him off


This is that apartment complex in this video


 
Its the changes in times. Entertainment is being changed and people are changing their preferences. Although you can't go wrong with a wrestlemania event. A wrestling event will always be entertaining. I remember they had to cancel a Monday Nitro event toally because no one showed up or not enough people showed up. lol.
 
