WrestleMania ticket sales reportedly sluggish

This area was pretty rough when I was growing up in the 90's, and still has its moments, but its not the ghetto that it used to be, Pittsburg is a normal lower blue collar town that you'd probably find anywhere and Concord is now a Bay Area foodie hot spot



The bad part now is Antioch, that used to be a quiet little white people suburb but then gentrification forced all the older blue collar grandparents out of Oakland and SF so they moved out here to Antioch and Brentwood



That then caused a housing boom out here and the property barons built all these new subdivisions and had the smart idea to rent them all out to Section 8 families so the government would pay off all these houses for them, which brought all the problems from Oakland...



Antioch is now a legit ghetto hellhole like you would see in all the 90's hood movies, Oakland gangs run that town now, its really bad, literally crumbling into the gutter as more and more businesses are forced to close because no one wants to go there anymore except to shoplift, its sad to see, nothing but vacant boarded up buildings and crime