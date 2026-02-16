WrestleMania ticket sales reportedly sluggish

Aegon Spengler
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 28, 2009
- Messages
- 28,921
- Reaction score
- 18,309
https://www.newsweek.com/sports/wrestling/concern-about-ticket-sales-causes-wwe-wrestlemania-changes-report-11522586
It's not exactly the best way to kick off WrestleMania season — an emergency meeting to discuss low ticket sales. But that's reportedly what happened in Stamford, Connecticut, this past week as WWE gathered some of its senior creatives around the table to discuss the apparently slow pace of tickets for this year's WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas.
How bad are ticket sales? According to WrestleTix, WWE has sold just over 37,000 tickets for each of the two upcoming nights of WrestleMania in April. That's around 10,000 fewer than this time last year when WWE ran exactly the same venue (Allegiant Stadium) and went on to draw a crowd of 60,000 on both nights.
What is going on? Have they gouged their North American fans past the breaking point? Should they just chase Saudi money from now on?