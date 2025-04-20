PWD Wrestlemania Night 2: The Real Wrestlemania

Untitled-design-1-5.png


What: Wrestlemania Night 2
When: Sunday April 20th 7 PM Eastern, 4 PM PT
Where: Allegiant Stadium in beautiful, sunny Las Vegas, NV
How Do I Watch This, Roll?: Live and exclusively on Peacock in The US of A, Netflix for our international brothers and sisters or on an ILLEGAL VPN if you're a piece of trash!

20250301_WM41_CodyCena_16x9_Sunday--a7a0bfedf52341cd7543fbdbdc342c36.jpg

20250310_WM41_WomensTripThreat_16x9_Sunday--d6368500982fe1876ea65f6857ee49d4.jpg

20250310_Match_WM41_AJStyles_LoganPaul_16x9_Sunday--a0f7bc64fa82cb4d0597610076db13d0.jpg

20250322_Match_WM41_Intercontinental_16x9_Sunday--0014fc6fdc4aa5df660d00e0473fa06d.jpg

20250322_Match_WM41_DamienPriest_DrewMcIntyre_16x9_Sunday--4768956bb6bd6200f486e1f372ecc840.jpg

20250414_Match_WM41_WomensTag_16x9_Tonight--d82fdf339274707d286b36d2a314d8f1.jpg



I really enjoy matches where I have no idea who is legit going to win. I feel that way with the IC Title match. I'm cool with anybody winning it except Penta.
 
Going Cena?

He has a few feuds that would be hot for the summer...
 
borntoloseNOT said:
I think the swerve ending was yesterday, and that the scripted happy ending will be tonight. I’d prefer Cena, but I think standard Cody WM win
Click to expand...

Cody winning wouldn't make any sense imo. You do the big build for Cena going heel only for him to lose at Wrestlemania?

Side note, any guesses who Orton's mystery opponent will be?
 
