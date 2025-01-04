PWD Wrestle Kingdom 19/Wrestle Dynasty Megathread!

20250104_004554.jpg

When:
Wrestle Kingdom - January 4th, 12AM PT, 3AM ET, 8AM GMT.
Wrestle Dynasty - January 5th, 8PM PT, 11PM ET, 4AM GMT.

How to Watch: Live on NJPW World and Triller TV.

Match Cards:
Wrestle Kingdom
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match - Zack Sabre Jr (c) v Shota Umino
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match - Douki (c) v El Desperado
IWGP Women's Championship Match - Mayu Iwatani (c) v AZM
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Tokyo Terror Ladder Match - Intergalactic Jet Setters (c) v Ichiban Sweet Boys v Catch 2/2 v Bullet Club War Dogs (Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors)
Championship v Championship Winner Takes All Match - Konosuke Takeshita (AEW International Champion) v Shingo Takagi (NEVER Openweight Champion)
IWGP Global Championship Match - David Finlay (c) v Yota Tsuji
NJPW World Television Championship Match - Ren Narita (c) v Jeff Cobb v Ryohei Oiwa v El Phantasmo
Lumberjack Match - EVIL v Hiroshi Tanahashi
Tetsuya Naito v Hiromu Takahashi
NJPW Ranbo Match

Wrestle Dynasty
Main Card
Possible IWGP Heavyweight Championship Matches - Zack Sabre Jr (c) v Ricochet
Shota Umino (c) v Claudio Castagnoli
Possible IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Matches - David Finlay (c) v Brody King
Yota Tsuji (c) v Jack Perry
Championship v Championship Winner Takes All Match - Mercedes Moné (NJPW STRONG Champion) v Mina Shirakawa (Undisputed British Women's Champion)
IWGP Tag Team Championship Match - Great O'Khan & TBA (c) v The Young Bucks
Eight Man Lucha Gauntlet Match -
TBA
Kenny Omega v Gabe Kidd

Pre Show
International Women's Cup Final - Willow Nightingale v Momo Watanabe v Athena v Persephone
ROH Tag Team Championship Match - The Sons of Texas v House of Torture (SHO & Yoshoinobu Kanemaru

Is anyone even gonna watch? WK threads have been a ghost town for years! Thanks, Obama.
 
Stargazer Rex said:
Is anyone even gonna watch? WK threads have been a ghost town for years! Thanks, Obama.
Click to expand...
Will Kenny Omega return Wrestlekingdom to glory, as he always did!

kenny-omega-wrestle-kingdom13.gif
 
