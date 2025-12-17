Rob Battisti said: Remember when I stated a bunch of traditionally left positions I had and you called me a “crunchy conservative” or whatever that was?



What positions on the right do you hold? Click to expand...

Instead of left/right, shouldn't a centrist just mainly hold belief in policies both "sides" agree on for the most part? I don't think it's necessary for all one's other beliefs to be evenly distributed among the two wings, but rather that they be exposed to nuance and arguable cost/benefit considerations.Take the example of medical care for indigent people. One might argue (sadly imo) that such people should not receive the benefit of routine medical care ahead of people who pay out of pocket for/pay for insurance for their medical care--i.e. they should go to be back of the line. But that ignores that when medical issues do arise, routine medical care and early detection and treatment saves the public money over letting them get to the point where they are very seriously ill.Mind you,to be fair this particular example assumes one is capable of enough empathy to not wish for them to simply receive no treatment rather than receive any treatment at all, and I'm not so sure that applies to more than about 70% of Americans. No doubt there are other examples that do not come to mind at the moment.Leaving all that aside, shouldn't you specify what "positions on the right" and "positions on the left" are precisely when asking this question? Else, how is one to know how to reply? Is not wanting governments to waste money by building a new ballroom for the White House a left wing position? If you want to hang on to your gas-powered car instead of trading it in for an electric one because it's in perfect working order is that a right wing position?It's pretty nebulous without a very clear definition of what right and left positions are, don'tcha think?