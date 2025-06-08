Wow the ref actually took a point

Pequeño Corey

Pequeño Corey

Juliana landed two upkicks to my muscle mommy while she was in guard. Ref powerful Vitor “Shaolin” Ribeiro actually took a point. I applaud this, and wish we saw more of it for eye pokes and low blows.

36B78398-610D-4808-8A43-40F469BCC1BA.gif

Side note, this guy is a decorated BJJ practitioner out of Nova Unao with a respectable MMA record. He even has a win over Jean Silva.

658AC2BA-1CBD-4590-A2B7-077F58DBBD73.jpeg
 
Proper thing to do cause Kayla got rocked real good after that. Way more consequential than an eye poke. If he hadn’t taken the point and just given a warning it would basically been a reward and advantage to Pena for the illegal shots.

Peña could have finished that fight if she were a better fighter.
 
I've been singing his guy praises for a while now. He's calm as a cucumber in there. And not like Herzog, who everyone loves, who goes ballistic as soon as someone gets hurt and screams himself into panic mode and then makes a terrible decision.
 
STAY GOLD said:
He does, but it’s not Jean Silva who’s in the UFC. Agreed, Shaolin is a legend. It’s cool seeing pro fighters transition to AC roles. Leben, Trigg and Buentello have also been popping up as referees.
I know man. Just having a little fun with it. It was 2005. The Jean we know now would have been 9 years old 😂

These are absolutely the kinds of guys who should be reffing and judging fights.
 
usernamee said:
I've been singing his guy praises for a while now. He's calm as a cucumber in there. And not like Herzog, who everyone loves, who goes ballistic as soon as someone gets hurt and screams himself into panic mode and then makes a terrible decision.
Yea I had no clue who he was. I’m a fan, for sure.
 
Juliana landed two upkicks to my muscle mommy while she was in guard. Ref powerful Vitor “Shaolin” Ribeiro actually took a point. I applaud this, and wish we saw more of it for eye pokes and low blows.

Side note, this guy is a decorated BJJ practitioner out of Nova Unao with a respectable MMA record. He even has a win over Jean Silva.

I missed part of it. But, it looked like he reset them standing. Did Kayla request it?
 
I'm happy with it, but it's sort of bittersweet, because it's clear UFC didn't want Pena to win that fight either way. Wish some of the UFC sweethearts got this treatment. But that upkick was dirty as hell.
 
joy2day said:
Not necessarily. It depends on the severity in either case. A bad eye poke is hard to come back from too.
You right you right. Some people, cough, have made a career off eye pokes.

But damn, Kayla got rocked in this one.
 
As a BJJ guy these days I been using the Shaolin sweep a lot recently, always cool to see guys like him get props
 
Holy shit. 02’ account and you still tren? I always respected the guys that still showed up to class in their 40’s and 50’s.
 
Somewhere Josh Rosenthal is golf clapping for Shaolin.
 
