Wow the ref actually took a point

Juliana landed two upkicks to my muscle mommy while she was in guard. Ref powerful Vitor “Shaolin” Ribeiro actually took a point. I applaud this, and wish we saw more of it for eye pokes and low blows.
Side note, this guy is a decorated BJJ practitioner out of Nova Unao with a respectable MMA record. He even has a win over Jean Silva.
