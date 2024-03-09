wow joshua took francis soul

BonesWinckleJones

BonesWinckleJones

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 22, 2019
Messages
6,593
Reaction score
7,366
kinda feeling bad for him,0-2 in boxing,left the UFC so he wont face jon jones,stipe got a better legacy than him.. at least he made some money ngl
 
Feel bad for Francis.

But at least he got two huge paydays from it.
 
I don't understand the interest in these types of fights.
 
BonesWinckleJones said:
kinda feeling bad for him,0-2 in boxing,left the UFC so he wont face jon jones,stipe got a better legacy than him.. at least he made some money ngl
Click to expand...
Stipe has a better legacy when he got knocked out cold by him and will be finished by jon along with making way less money?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arm Barbarian
Media Jon Jones on ESPN today, talking about career, Ngannou vs Joshua, etc
Replies
14
Views
381
93confirmed
93confirmed
Corrado Soprano
Media Daniel Cormier defends the UFC regarding Francis Ngannou
5 6 7
Replies
126
Views
6K
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,337
Messages
55,206,427
Members
174,684
Latest member
mour13675

Share this page

Back
Top