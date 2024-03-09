wow joshua took francis soul

BonesWinckleJones
kinda feeling bad for him,0-2 in boxing,left the UFC so he wont face jon jones,stipe got a better legacy than him.. at least he made some money ngl
Stipe has a better legacy when he got knocked out cold by him and will be finished by jon along with making way less money?kinda feeling bad for him,0-2 in boxing,left the UFC so he wont face jon jones,stipe got a better legacy than him.. at least he made some money ngl
Shout out to you guys gassing Francis up
good job. Hope he is ok
1-1 as far as im concerned,and defended the title moreStipe has a better legacy when he got knocked out cold by him and will be finished by jon along with making way less money?