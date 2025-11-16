Wow Jack sucks

FilipEmoFights
And we know Belal sucks so yeah that result was undeniable.
Most were booked up or injured during his run to the title iircIt was weird that JDM got to be champ without having to face Prates, Morales, Shavkat, or even Ian Garry.
Islam did get an easier path to double champ status imo but if he sticks around and defends against the above guys then all arguments are moot.
It did seem like that. I wonder if a ligament snapped or a bone fractured. Maybe ribs by the way he was grimacing on the bottom.He gave up after the first.
His leg was shredded. I think the first kick Islam threw basically neutralized him for the entire fightHe gave up after the first.
“His leg is already compromised” ~ Joe Rogan as Jack was walking to the ring.And we know Belal sucks so yeah that result was undeniable.
paper champAnd we know Belal sucks so yeah that result was undeniable.
Rogan?His leg was shredded. I think the first kick Islam threw basically neutralized him for the entire fight
2005 account and you still can’t appreciate high-level grappling and wrestling?That fight was garbage.