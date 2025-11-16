Wow Jack sucks

It was weird that JDM got to be champ without having to face Prates, Morales, Shavkat, or even Ian Garry.

Islam did get an easier path to double champ status imo but if he sticks around and defends against the above guys then all arguments are moot.
 
TRUS8888 said:
It was weird that JDM got to be champ without having to face Prates, Morales, Shavkat, or even Ian Garry.

Islam did get an easier path to double champ status imo but if he sticks around and defends against the above guys then all arguments are moot.
Most were booked up or injured during his run to the title iirc
 
it was always gonna happen you can’t unsolve someone’s life long grappling in a few months
 
Looked to me like JDM's right knee was toast. I don't think it was just the calf. Can't help but think it happened during that failed whizzer.

Regardless, Islam took a page out of KC's playbook against DDP and ran it line by line. Fight heavy and frustrate the fuck out of them. No risks, just systemic.
 
He's a good fighter. But if we're being honest, the division has been ruled by good but not great fighters who are no more than transitional champs since Usman declined. Islam didn't do anything to JDM that prime Usman wouldn't have done.
 
