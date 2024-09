WOW FC 15 on September 14 (UFC Fight Pass)

MMA has been growing in Spain in recent years and Topuria's title win really helped it's growth. He's a co-owner of the organization.



Hecher Sosa should be in the UFC by the end of the year or early next year if he wins in impressive fashion. He said on Instagram a while ago that they had contacted him to step in as a last minute replacement against Coalan Loughran at UFC 304 when Ramon Tavares withdrew, but Coalan turned it down.