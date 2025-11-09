Would your girl fall for this?

Lmao.
Rooting for skynet to hurry this shit along at this point.

It's lame to provoke your significant others insecurities in any type of way.
Using AI to fuck with her head while she's at work?
Good luck with finding out about her inevitable side guy lol.

Doubt she'll have to use Sora or whatever either
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Lmao.
Rooting for skynet to hurry this shit along at this point.

It's lame to provoke your significant others insecurities in any type of way.
Using AI to fuck with her head while she's at work?
Good luck with finding out about her inevitable side guy lol.

Doubt she'll have to use Sora or whatever either
Good news is the whole thing is probably fake and there is no girlfriend.
 
Yeah, it's a dick move when women pull bullshit like this to make their men insecure... and it's just as bad when men do it to women. These are people who clearly don't give a crap about their relationships.

...I do however wish my cleaner looked like that :(
 
Contempt said:
Yeah, it's a dick move when women pull bullshit like this to make their men insecure... and it's just as bad when men do it to women. These are people who clearly don't give a crap about their relationships.

...I do however wish my cleaner looked like that :(

...I do however wish my cleaner looked like that :(
You’re too poor to afford a cleaner … even poorer to pull a female cleaner.
 
Not gonna lie, If my wife dolls herself up she looks pretty damn close to the chick in these pics. Her hair is maybe 6 inches shorter. Its hard to judge height vs weight in those pics. My wife is probably 10lbs thicker.
 
Versez said:
You're too poor to afford a cleaner … even poorer to pull a female cleaner.
Just because you're broke, don't assume the rest of us are... Try spending less money on those girlie drinks and you'll have more money available <lol>
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Lmao.
Rooting for skynet to hurry this shit along at this point.

It's lame to provoke your significant others insecurities in any type of way.
Using AI to fuck with her head while she's at work?
Good luck with finding out about her inevitable side guy lol.

Doubt she'll have to use Sora or whatever either
It is lame to provoke your partner, I agree.

But if in pulling a prank brah finds out he is actually the victim of a very much more cruel real life transgression, hoe should be dropped and/or divorced immediately.

And I'd argue that the prank/provocation was actually a very prudent, if accidentally so, decision made by dude.
 
Versez said:
You're too poor to afford a cleaner … even poorer to pull a female cleaner.
Sucks you're too poor or ugly to land a good wife that will clean your shite flat.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Lmao.
Rooting for skynet to hurry this shit along at this point.

It's lame to provoke your significant others insecurities in any type of way.
Using AI to fuck with her head while she's at work?
Good luck with finding out about her inevitable side guy lol.

Doubt she'll have to use Sora or whatever either
My wife and I are already old, fucking with her via AI would open up a world of shit that I have no interest in.
 
My cleaner looks like an eastern European grandmother, she does an awesome job though!
 
My wife would just clean up after her then tell me to get rid of her she doesn't do a good enough job. Then tell me to help out more..
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Not gonna lie, If my wife dolls herself up she looks pretty damn close to the chick in these pics. Her hair is maybe 6 inches shorter. Its hard to judge height vs weight in those pics. My wife is probably 10lbs thicker.
Prove it
 
It's a little funny but pretty obviously fake as fuck
 
Squintz said:
Prove it
Thing is, if i prove my wife is hot, yall are gonna reverse image and find out who i am by her facebook. And then i am going to get my stalkers like @deviake to find our swinger profile. And then he is going to keep calling me a cuck and apparently he is racist because he keeps calling me a bbc cuck because we don't discriminate on skin color. lol Keep in mind, my wife prefers biological women, black, hispanic, and white. So call me a cuck all you want, lol
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Thing is, if i prove my wife is hot, yall are gonna reverse image and find out who i am by her facebook. And then i am going to get my stalkers like @deviake to find our swinger profile. And then he is going to keep calling me a cuck and apparently he is racist because he keeps calling me a bbc cuck because we don't discriminate on skin color. lol Keep in mind, my wife prefers biological women, black, hispanic, and white. So call me a cuck all you want, lol
That's a lotta words to say you're a cuck lmao. Hit dogs holler.

Glad you're thinking about me though pooky, I don't think about you unless I happen across your posts and feel like calling you a cuck, you respond to something I posted which you've done several times, or, as earlier, post in my thread.

I don't care about you or your wife nor your or anyone else's personal details.
 
