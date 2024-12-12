Would you work on an Oil rig or a Cargo Ship?

Would you work on an Oil rig or a Cargo Ship?

  • Total voters
    6
Takes Two To Tango said:
I heard these guys make a lot of money monthly. Even just the grunt workers there.



Click to expand...

Definitely not on an oil rig as NASA may call you up to go into space and drill nukes into asteroids, and I have a fear of heights. On the other hand you do get to end the life of your asshole boss and the father of the chick you are banging
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,403
Messages
56,645,191
Members
175,331
Latest member
psykro

Share this page

Back
Top