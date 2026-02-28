Would You Work Here for $180,000?

Would You Work Here for $180,000?

  • Total voters
    1
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
41,423
Reaction score
57,849
I know a few of you guys have done this kind of work.

Do you guys actually make that much? Including the 6 months off?

I think it takes a certain type of person to do this kind of work.

When you consider all the hazards of the job.

 
Not watching the video, but in the thumbnail I see the ocean. So whatever it is, fuck no. I ain't fuck with the ocean like that. Pass.
 
Kardashians said:
Not watching the video, but in the thumbnail I see the ocean. So whatever it is, fuck no. I ain't fuck with the ocean like that. Pass.
Click to expand...

Tbh I don't think any woman would work on an oil rig in the middle of the ocean with virtually all men.
 
I’ve worked in Arctic mining camps and oilfield camps but I’ve never gone offshore.

I could have but what turned me off was working for months on at a time. Work in a mine or at a big northern Alberta gas site and you’ll be home at least once a month for not much less money. I’d rather have my time off spread through the year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,158
Messages
58,485,098
Members
176,049
Latest member
YouKnowJman

Share this page

Back
Top