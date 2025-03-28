These are called hip waders, and that's a working mans ensemble.In a working context like riding, fishing, stable work, sure.
For fashion? No.
But would you drink rattle snake poisoned whiskey?? That's a thing, you get the rattle snake head in the bottleNope... but I would rock a pair of Rattle Snake Boots
@lsa @Arqueto @helax @BroRogan @Chules @Pittie Petey @Neck&Neck @Bobby Boulders
I Could DrinkBut would you drink rattle snake poisoned whiskey?? That's a thing, you get the rattle snake head in the bottle
They've got tarantula whiskey and other creepy crawly liquors, too. Imported from SE Asia, maybe not legalI Could Drink
They've got tarantula whiskey and other creepy crawly liquors, too. Imported from SE Asia, maybe not legal
Chingo Bling's boots with the Nike swoosh has ruined my views on boots.Nope... but I would rock a pair of Rattle Snake Boots
@lsa @Arqueto @helax @BroRogan @Chules @Pittie Petey @Neck&Neck @Bobby Boulders
Chingo Bling's boots with the Nike swoosh has ruined my views on boots.