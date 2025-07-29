Would you watch style vs style promotion?

I was watching some old ufc videos and it made me realize how much I missed watching style vs style fights. My question and this might not be the place for this , but would you guys watch a promotion where they got the top guys from each style (not mma) and had them fight??



Just like the old days if they went to the highest karate promotion or rankings and put that guy against the best kickboxing guy in the rankings; or the best bjj guy in rankings. Invite all the worlds most famous martial arts, wrestling, sambo, judo, kung fu, karate, boxing, akido, etc but none of the made up styles that people come up with on their own. Just mainly the “traditional” ones. Make it a once a year tournament inviting the best at each discipline in the world and have a hefty winner take all prize so it attracts the best of the best.



I know mma guys would more than likely dominate this format, so to make it more interesting each contestant cannot have any mma fights. If so the next guy in rankings in that discipline would take their place.



I don’t think this would take over the fight industry but I think it would def be a fun diversion and something different to watch instead of all the cookie cutter mma matches we see today. Would any of you guys be interested in seeing something like this if it was possible?