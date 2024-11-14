  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Would you WALK here?

Would you WALK here?

  • Total voters
    9
Been to L.A once,
it's true it's full of 10s everywhere.

stopped for a beer at the Hooters next to the Staples Center,
ended up staying there for a couples of hours.
All latinas with big tits. Closest thing to heaven for me.

Went back to my hotel,
stopped at the bar,
a 10 started to flirt with me,
bought her a drink,
then she told me it was 10k for the night...

<WhitmanDefeat>
 
tenor.gif
 
10k? You should’ve only charge her 100. She might’ve gone for that
 
We are talking about whores, people!

Yes. Of course, I would. Would probably strain my neck from looking everywhere, but that is a price I'm willing to pay.
 
Been to Rodeo Drive many times. Not much to do there, but window and people watch unless you plan on buying something at one of the luxury shops.
 
