Would you use a nuclear battery?

Fedorgasm
This is a tiny battery that supposedly can last 50 years without charging. Pretty cool. But would you be afraid to use it?
A Chinese battery manufacturer has developed a breakthrough, sparking a worldwide race for compact nuclear energy. The innovation is a small coin-sized battery powered by a radioactive nickel isotope that decays into stable copper. While the initial cell is relatively weak, it can easily be layered to provide more power for up to 50 years.
Coin-sized nuclear 3V battery with 50-year lifespan enters mass production
Energy storage technology has reached a transformative milestone as the BV100, a miniature atomic energy battery, enters mass production. Popular Mechanic notes that the coin-sized cell from...
