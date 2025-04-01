Would you use a nuclear battery?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
31,279
Reaction score
44,550
This is a tiny battery that supposedly can last 50 years without charging. Pretty cool. But would you be afraid to use it?

A Chinese battery manufacturer has developed a breakthrough, sparking a worldwide race for compact nuclear energy. The innovation is a small coin-sized battery powered by a radioactive nickel isotope that decays into stable copper. While the initial cell is relatively weak, it can easily be layered to provide more power for up to 50 years.
Click to expand...

www.techspot.com

Coin-sized nuclear 3V battery with 50-year lifespan enters mass production

Energy storage technology has reached a transformative milestone as the BV100, a miniature atomic energy battery, enters mass production. Popular Mechanic notes that the coin-sized cell from...
www.techspot.com www.techspot.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
xNrIiH.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,632
Messages
57,108,146
Members
175,545
Latest member
OilUpDana247365

Share this page

Back
Top