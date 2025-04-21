Would you trade lives with CeeLo?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

He's rich and talented, probably gets as many women as he wants.

The drawback is that you now look like CeeLo. You could in theory lose weight and that would help but you're still like 4'11" with the world's shortest arms.

But the whole point of looking good is to get laid, right? And if he already gets laid all the time because he's rich, then why not look like him?

west-hollywood-ca-recording-artists-adam-levine-christina-aguilera-ceelo-green-and-blake.jpg



Fedorgasm said:
He's rich and talented, probably gets as many women as he wants.

The drawback is that you now look like CeeLo. You could in theory lose weight and that would help but you're still like 4'11" with the world's shortest arms.

But the whole point of looking good is to get laid, right? And if he already gets laid all the time because he's rich, then why not look like him?

west-hollywood-ca-recording-artists-adam-levine-christina-aguilera-ceelo-green-and-blake.jpg



lol good question, but no.
 
Fedorgasm said:
probably gets as many women as he wants.
I doubt it, since his biggest hit is about his girl leaving him and him being bitter

Peter Dinklage would be a better dwarf option to switch. He's only 6 inches shorter than CeeLo Green, but is worth a lot more ($25M vs $10M), and is much more accomplished
 
The most solid, kind and put together family men are my uncle, and my former, bug-eyed supervisor.

Both kind, short men, not conventionally attractive but funny and warm, who worked hard for their families and provided good homes for their kids.
 
Isn’t ceelo green not relevant anymore ? Last time Ive heard of him was in 2011 lol
 
He is listed at 5'7" but he is barely taller than Christina aguilera. manleted!
 
Jesus X said:
<escalate99>
I am pretty sure that is the case. Anyone please correct me if I am wrong. It's been a long time.

That is the reason he sort of stopped making music? He got off pretty lightly. This was before the Cosby saga. I think his defense was it's not rape if they aren't awake to experience it.
 
NoSmilez said:
I am pretty sure that is the case. Anyone please correct me if I am wrong. It's been a long time.

That is the reason he sort of stopped making music? He got off pretty lightly. This was before the Cosby saga. I think his defense was it's not rape if they aren't awake to experience it.
The stupid manlet even tweeted "It's not rape if they're unconscious"

Yeah, I'll stay myself, thanks.
 
FUUUUUUUUUCK NO! 🤣

That kneegrow looks like the 10 year old version of Donatello from ninja turtles. I wouldn’t switch places with him if our boat was sinking and he was on the life raft 😆
 
NoSmilez said:
Ceelo was cosbying bishes.
Well assume that you traded places with him before he allegedly "did" that.

So you wouldn't be a rapist. Just a funny looking dude with a great voice and a lot of cash.
 
