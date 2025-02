Life was better pre-social media, but also much less convenient. I wouldn't remove it. I'd keep it open and free but without all of the crap the left has done to stain it. No cancel culture. No "these words/subjects/ideas/things are off limits". Etc. It'd be completely and totally 100% open and free for people to say and do whatever they wanted, within the limits of the law. If it doesn't break an actual law, there is zero risk of it being taken down, silenced, demonetized, cancelled, gated (limiting its reach), etc.