Would you take this deal?

No I abhor the idea of being 8 yrs old again, and not simply resting when I was asleep instead of having to be someone else.



Imagine having basically no rights hahhaha. Imagine trying to tell my dad what you were going to do lol yeah thats how it worked, suuuuuuuuuure



Also this was a rather tumultuous time in my life that I would not want to revisit.



I'd like the option to go back to the 80s but as an adult. But being a kid again is not for me.