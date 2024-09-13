Would you take this deal?

Every time you go to sleep at night, you get transported to when you were 8 years old. Whatever you do does not affect your current life, it's on a totally separate timeline/reality.

When you wake up, you get back to this reality. When you go back to bed, you continue where/when you left off when you woke up.

Would you take this deal?

 
Fuck no.
How am I ever gonna have pre-cognitive dreams? Or messages from beyond the grave? Or divine ordinances? Or interdimensional visions?
 
Wake up to the life I fucked up, go to sleep and relive all the horrible reasons why I would go on to fuck up my life, and repeat forever...

tenor.gif
 
Fuck yeh why not.

8 years old fuck all to worry about, im in.
 
No I abhor the idea of being 8 yrs old again, and not simply resting when I was asleep instead of having to be someone else.

Imagine having basically no rights hahhaha. Imagine trying to tell my dad what you were going to do lol yeah thats how it worked, suuuuuuuuuure

Also this was a rather tumultuous time in my life that I would not want to revisit.

I'd like the option to go back to the 80s but as an adult. But being a kid again is not for me.
 
Yeah, I probably would.
 
