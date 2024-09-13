Bornstarch
Every time you go to sleep at night, you get transported to when you were 8 years old. Whatever you do does not affect your current life, it's on a totally separate timeline/reality.
When you wake up, you get back to this reality. When you go back to bed, you continue where/when you left off when you woke up.
Would you take this deal?
